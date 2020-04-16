Michael Shannon Company, New Dune Images And Possible Movie Theater Openings

Go away a Remark
We are able to’t inform you what number of occasions the ReelBlend guys screamed “I’ll discover him” at one another as we ready to interview Michael Shannon. As a result of sure, the chameleonic character actor has performed a wealth of fascinating roles – from Knives Out to Take Shelter – however we’re all the time going to be keen on his Zod.
This week, Shannon was doing a little promotion for the brand new movie The Quarry, wherein he performs a small city sheriff who grows suspicious of a brand new preacher (Shea Whigham). Lionsgate deliberate to convey The Quarry to Austin for the annual South By Southwest movie competition, however when that occasion pulled up stakes, we supplied time on ReelBlend to Shannon to speak the movie and his profession.
Press play on this week’s episode to take pleasure in our dialog with Michael Shannon.
The present was thrilled to have precise information to debate this week. We began with Denis Villenueve’s Dune, which lastly rolled out its advertising marketing campaign with new forged pictures. The fellows additionally broke down the information that Cinemark is considering opening up its areas on July 1… and what that may imply for the film enterprise, as a complete.
As for This Week in Motion pictures (properly, streaming), the blokes had been in a position to focus on a couple of new movies akin to Underwater with Kristen Stewart and the pleasant Peter Pan delusion, Wendy. That transitioned into this week’s Mix Recreation, the place the blokes dissected the movies of Tony Scott. And one of many hosts modified his choose… mid-game.
Basic ReelBlend.
9:05 – Weekly Ballot: Which PTA film is healthier?
21:14 – Michael Shannon Interview
40:35 – Dune Images, Cinemark Announcement, Cannes
1:08:04 – This Week In Motion pictures (er…Streaming)
1:14:41 – #TonyScottBlend
