Michael Shannon Tells The Coolest Story About Watching Shape Of Water Win Best Picture From A Dive Bar

Roughly three years after its victory, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water nonetheless looks like an uncommon Best Picture winner. Not that it isn’t good. It’s really nice. However the love affair between a mute lady (Sally Hawkins) and a fish creature (Doug Jones) isn’t fairly the standard Academy fare. Some discovered it to be a stunning win. Michael Shannon, a co-star within the movie, was additionally portrayed as “shocked,” as a result of he didn’t attend the Oscars the evening that his film received.
Michael Shannon, who performs a U.S. Colonel ordered to check the mer-man, famously was photographed hanging out in a Chicago watering gap the evening that The Shape of Water took house the highest Oscar. He had the ceremony on the TV, however wasn’t within the theater to help his director. We had Shannon on our ReelBlend podcast, although, and he informed the true story behind that image, and his motive for being within the Windy Metropolis.
Shannon defined:
The proprietor of The Ale Home took that picture. Bruce, or one of many homeowners. … Anyway, he took the image and he stated, ‘You haven’t any concept what that is going to do!’ And I stated, ‘What are you speaking about Bruce? Who’s going to care about that foolish image?’ And right here I’m. [laughs] However, I used to be on the town, actually, as a result of the present that I had directed was closing. And I had been gone – as a result of I had been engaged on Little Drummer Woman and I had missed a lot of the run and my forged… this play ran by means of the winter in Chicago, and it was a brutal winter. Folks have been getting sick. Folks have been slipping on ice. I imply, my forged had simply gone by means of Hell to do that present. And it was a highly regarded present for the theater and I felt like I owed it to them to be there for the closing, which was within the afternoon. It was a matinee. So I went to the final efficiency, after which we had a reception afterwards and I informed everyone how a lot I appreciated the arduous work that they had carried out. After which we had a little bit after social gathering at The Ale Home.
However do not get me unsuitable. I imply, I am phenomenally happy with the truth that I am in The Shape of Water, and I am phenomenally happy with the truth that I labored with Guillermo and I do not take it calmly. Not one bit. However I am additionally very happy with the work I do in Chicago at my little theater firm. So I felt like I owed it to my folks to be there.
That’s simply the absolute best reply. Michael Shannon already strikes us as a man who’s disinterested within the trappings of Hollywood and its tradition. His loyalty to the Chicago stage offers him extreme credibility in our eyes, in addition to his quick protection of Guillermo del Toro, his collaborator.
Wish to hear extra from Michael Shannon? He got here on ReelBlend to speak his new movie, The Quarry, which shall be on VOD on April 17.
Principally, Michael Shannon is precisely as genuine, humble, beneficiant and fascinating as you had hoped. And isn’t that one thing to have a good time?
