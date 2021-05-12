Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick Ink First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal Productions have signed a two-year first-look deal at HBO Max.

Showalter is a co-creator and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed series “Search Party,” which moved over to HBO Max from TBS for its third season. The fourth season of the series debuted on Jan. 14 with fifth already ordered.

Showalter also has a number of TV projects set up across different streaming services currently. He is presently working on the Hulu series “The Dropout,” based on the true story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, with Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. He also recently wrapped production on “The Shrink Next Door” at Apple, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd and based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name. His past credits include features like “The Lovebirds,” “The Big Sick,” and “Wet Hot American Summer,” the latter of which inspired the Netflix shows “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.”

Mollick is Semi-Formal’s president of development and production. She comes from a background in theater, film, television, and digital media, as well as literary management. She co-founded Black Sheep Management and Productions, which then merged with Haven Entertainment, where she was a partner. In 2018, she joined forces with Showalter to form Semi-Formal Productions. She produced Susanna Fogel’s first film “Life Partners,” “Night Owls” by Charles Hood, as well as “Hello, My Name is Doris,” for which she won the producer’s award at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Showalter and Semi-Formal Productions are repped by UTA, Artists First and Goodman Genow.