Michael Stanley Useless: Cleveland’s Hometown Rock Hero Was 72

Michael Stanley, who grew to become identified nationally for a radio hit in 1981 however was the very image of rock ‘n roll for many years within the metropolis of Cleveland, died Friday at age 72. The reason for demise was lung most cancers that had been identified seven months earlier.

Stanley’s sickness grew to become identified when he took depart of his standard afternoon radio shift at Cleveland’s 98.5 WNCX in late February and the station launched an announcement requesting prayers for his household.

In a letter posted Saturday on the radio station’s web site, Stanley wrote a farewell to followers: “Hey gang… Nicely, if you happen to’re studying this then I’m off to meet up with that large membership tour within the sky. However earlier than the bus pulls out I wished to thank all of you for being part of my musical journey…. Anyone as soon as mentioned that if you happen to love your job then it’s probably not work. And if that’s true (and I positively assume it’s) then I’ve been fortunately out of labor for over 50 years! Certain it might have been good if this had all lasted a bit longer however my time on this mortal coil has been blessed with nice household, buddies and coworkers and you may’t ask for rather more than that!… Handle your self and one another and bear in mind, now greater than ever: It’s your world… listen! Peace.”

Joe Walsh, one other Cleveland rock hero — and a participant on Stanley’s second album within the Nineteen Seventies — paid homage. “Michael was the king of Cleveland, and naturally the Michael Stanley Band grew to become a Midwest powerhouse,” Walsh mentioned in an announcement printed at Cleveland.com. “Michael has at all times been a grasp on the craft of songwriting. His songs have a method of getting in your head and have become songs you find yourself singing to your self time and again from then on… His music will at all times be a part of me.”

Tweeted KISS’ Paul Stanley: “RIP MICHAEL STANLEY… No relation to me, was a Cleveland legend. A musician & songwriter who might pack arenas. He then transitioned right into a radio character. A brilliant mild & heat soul. His letter to his followers earlier than his demise says all of it. Such grace.”

Stanley began out as a solo artist in 1973 with two albums in a extra contemplative singer/songwriter vein earlier than forming the Michael Stanley Band, whose 1975 debut on Epic Information, “You Break It… You Purchased It,” launched the extra strong, arena-friendly anthems that the group got here to be identified for. The MSB had its largest nationwide profile in 1980 when the only “He Can’t Love You” reached No. 33 on the Billboard 100. That music and a 1983 follow-up, the Cleveland-inspired “My City,” which additionally cracked the highest 40, have been early staples of a nascent MTV.

However earlier than and after that, the band was disproportionately big in Ohio and surrounding states, which took their music “Midwest Midnight” (launched on the reside album “Stage Move,” with its well-known cleavage-baring cowl) to coronary heart as an announcement of regional delight. In its late ’70s/early ’80s heyday, the Michael Stanley Band would promote out a number of nights on the Richfield Coliseum and Blossom Music Middle.

A lot of the early data by Stanley and his group have been produced by Invoice Szymczyk, finest often known as the Eagles’ producer. “During the complete profession, I might by no means get him a monster hit file — that at all times pissed me off,” Szymczyk informed the Plain Vendor. “I used to be like, ‘Rattling, Bob (Seger) certain busted out. How come we will’t get Michael, too.’ He was big within the Midwest — Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh. We simply couldn’t bust him out of there.”

The Michael Stanley Band broke up in 1986, after having gone by a succession of main labels that included Epic, Arista and EMI America. (As a solo artist, Stanley recorded for MCA and Tumbleweed, and his first band, Silk, launched an album for ABC in 1969, additionally produced by Szymczyk.) After the breakup, Stanley returned to solo albums and likewise connected with the bands the Resonators and the Ghost Poets, releasing work on Razor & Tie or his personal labels.

He was most acknowledged within the post-Michael Stanley Band years, although, as a neighborhood TV and radio broadcaster. He co-hosted “PM Journal” on Cleveland’s Channel 8 from 1987-90. He additionally spent a 12 months on the identical station’s “Cleveland Tonight,” together with his tv years garnering him 11 native Emmys. Following his stint on TV, he grew to become a day radio DJ from 1990 by February 2021, alongside occasional albums and native reveals. In June 2019, an intersection in downtown Cleveland was renamed Michael Stanley Manner.

Greg Harris, president/CEO of the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame, launched an announcement saying: “It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we share that Cleveland’s native son and native treasure Michael Stanley has handed away. Michael was our metropolis’s most beloved musician, songwriter and rocker. His heartland music resonated with legions of listeners, and his live shows set attendance data and took on mythic proportions. Much more importantly, Michael’s songs spoke to our hearts.”

“As followers we adored and revered him, and in return he beloved us proper again,” Harris continued. “The power of his music and its means to convey folks collectively helped to make Cleveland the Rock and Roll Capitol of the World, and it galvanized the neighborhood to rally collectively and make our metropolis the house of the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame. We’ll miss Michael dearly. My honest condolences exit to the Stanley household on the passing of Michael. His contributions to rock and roll and our area is not going to be forgotten, and we’re honored to protect his legacy and inform his story eternally on the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame.”

An announcement from his household mentioned that the singer/songwriter (and, in his remaining act, DJ) — full title Michael Stanley Gee — had “handed away peacefully at house on March fifth together with his household by his aspect… Michael battled lung most cancers for seven months with the identical energy and dignity he carried all through his life. He’ll at all times be remembered as a loving father, brother, husband, a loyal buddy, and the chief of considered one of Cleveland’s most profitable rock bands.”

Rattling. Good man. I simply heard he was in dangerous form. Native legend. Cleveland will miss him. https://t.co/j8sjTr37ic — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) March 6, 2021

The funeral service will probably be non-public, and Stanley will probably be buried at Lake View Cemetery, the household mentioned.