Michael Stipe Strikes a Note of Sanity With Coronavirus PSA

Though he begins off by singing verses from the 1987 hit “It’s the Finish of the World As We Know It (and I Really feel High-quality),” ex-R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe strikes a balanced, cautious-but-optimistic tone with a “4 Coronavirus Guidelines” public service announcement posted on his web site and excerpted on Twitter (under) on Tuesday. First and most necessary, these guidelines are:

Keep at dwelling as a lot as attainable. “Completely satisfied St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll rejoice in 4 months,” he says. Wash your fingers for 20 seconds each time you enter or go away your own home. “Don’t sing ‘Completely satisfied Birthday’ twice, it’s too miserable,” he suggests. “Discover another music.” Act as in the event you’re already sick. “Act like you might have already got the virus,” he warns. “And also you don’t need to be inside six ft of anybody else since you might cross it on to them, then they cross it on to another person, they cross it on to 2 different individuals — you don’t need to be that man. I don’t need to be that man.” Watch out the place you get your info — “[Even though you’re hearing this from] a former pop star,” Stipe jokes, rolling his eyes. “Don’t belief social media. Go to the CDC web site. Go to trusted information companies in your info.”

None of this info is new, however Stipe’s tone — involved however reassuring, stern however empathetic, and most of all, cheap — speaks as loudly as his recommendation.

He additionally thanks and sends good needs to all health-care professionals, as all of us ought to.

R.E.M.’s 1987 hit, which got here out shortly earlier than a stock-market plunge, has turn into a bad-times anthem through the years and never surprisingly has seen a soar in recognition in latest weeks. It’s presently No. 26 on the iTunes chart and is a prime 5 most-popular music by the group on Spotify with 83.7 million streams (in contrast with prime music “Dropping My Faith”’s 456.three million), though that would change quickly.

Watch the complete video message — which, at 4 and a half minutes is much less concise and a bit extra alarmed, at Stipe’s web site, or the brief model under.