Michael Stipe Unveils Collaboration With The National’s Aaron Dessner (Watch)

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe took to YouTube at present (March 29) to premiere what he described because the “first take” of “No Time for Love Like Now,” a brand new solo ballad written in collaboration with The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Within the clip, Stipe sings stay over an digital beat taking part in from an unseen speaker. Though written final yr, strains like “No matter ready means on this new place / I’m ready for you” sound notably related amid the present COVID-19 pandemic, throughout which hundreds of thousands of individuals all over the world are remoted from family members.

R.E.M. selected The Nationwide as one of many opening acts on its 2008 North American tour, and the band members have remained shut ever since. “I began working with Aaron over final summer season and early fall 2019, and recorded the primary studio demo in October 2019, after the dying of [acclaimed poet] John Giorno,” Stipe says.

“Michael Stipe has been an incredible hero and pal to me [and The National] and I by no means in my wildest desires imagined writing songs collectively,” Dessner wrote on Instagram. “However right here is the demo of 1 in progress, coming to you from Michael in isolation at residence. Hope it raises some spirits.”

Stipe saved a really low musical profile following R.E.M.’s 2011 breakup till October 2019, when he launched the solo monitor “Your Capricious Soul.” It was adopted in January by a second music, “Drive to the Ocean,” timed to Stipe’s 60th birthday. No additional particulars can be found about whether or not “No Time for Love Like Now” is amongst extra co-writes by Stipe and Dessner or whether or not Stipe is planning to launch these songs as a part of album in some unspecified time in the future.

Earlier this month, Stipe utilized Instagram to put up a video changing R.E.M.’s 1987 hit “It’s the Finish of the World As We Know It (and I Really feel Fantastic)” right into a COVID-19 PSA about staying at residence and washing fingers incessantly. The unique monitor has explored in recognition in latest weeks and is at the moment No. 190 on the U.S. iTunes chart.