Michael Stuhlbarg Joins Hulu Opioid Crisis Drama ‘Dopesick’

Michael Stuhlbarg has signed on for a collection common function within the upcoming Hulu drama collection “Dopesick.”

The eight-episode collection appears into the epicenter of America’s wrestle with opioid dependancy, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining group, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Massive Pharma Manhattan. The restricted collection relies on the New York Occasions bestselling ebook of the identical identify by Beth Macy.

Stuhlbarg will play Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma founder Raymond Sackler and nephew of famed medical promoting guru Arthur Sackler, Richard oversaw the event and advertising of OxyContin.

He joins beforehand introduced forged members Michael Keaton , Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon, and Cleopatra Coleman.

This marks the second main function Stuhlbarg has performed in a Hulu restricted collection. He beforehand starred in “The Looming Tower” reverse Jeff Daniels on the streamer, which examined the connection between the CIA and the FBI within the occasions resulting in 9/11. Stuhlbarg at the moment appearrs within the Showtime collection “Your Honor” together with Bryan Cranston. His different TV roles embody exhibits like “Fargo” at FX and “Boardwalk Empire” at HBO. On the movie facet, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his function in “A Severe Man,” and has starred in different movies like “Name Me By Your Identify,” “The Publish,” “The Form of Water,” and “Trumbo.”

He’s repped by ICM and Viking Leisure.

“Dopesick” will probably be written by Danny Sturdy, who additionally serves as govt producer. Barry Levinson serves as director and govt producer. John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt additionally govt produce. Touchstone Tv and The Littlefield Firm produce.