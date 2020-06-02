Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You is “positively not entirely fictional”

Michaela Coel’s new BBC One drama I May Destroy You is a witty and courageous examination of sexual consent. The 12-part collection focuses on Arabella, a author who is sexually assaulted – and as Coel states, the present is “positively not entirely fictional”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Coel stated the drama “began similar to with different issues that I write, like Chewing Gum… it’s grounded in some form of actuality, one thing evokes me from actual life.”

Coel has spoken publicly earlier than about how she was sexually assaulted whereas writing the second collection of Chewing Gum, her hit E4 comedy. The scenario that her character finds herself in is similar to Coel’s previous expertise: within the present, Arabella is drink-spiked after slipping out for a break throughout an all-night writing session at her writer’s workplace (in Coel’s real-life case, it was a manufacturing firm’s workplace).

Whereas researching for the present, Coel defined, “I started to ask different individuals questions, each ladies and men, I realised that mainly I was positively not alone in questioning why these strains of consent had been all the time blurred, and there have been so many various experiences. So I tried to tackle the problem of making a present the place I discover the completely different types of the place sexual consent might be stolen.”

“It [writing the show] wasn’t straightforward, it was a labour of affection,” Coel stated, earlier than persevering with, “This present is about how trauma modifications you, impacts you, contorts you, suppresses you, reduces you, makes you explode, that’s what it’s about.”

Though she stresses that the present is fictional, it’s “not entirely fictional. It is a fictional present [but] positively not entirely fictional.”

Along with hiring an intimacy co-ordinator, the present additionally had an on-set therapist, Lou Platt, on retainer.

“She was paid to only be there,” Coel stated, “and if ever anyone ever needed to speak to her – I met up along with her a few occasions – you realize, in case it begins to really feel overwhelming, as a result of it might probably set off reminiscences for anybody, even individuals within the crew, so all people had entry.”

Talking by way of Zoom from her east-London flat, the BAFTA-winning actress praised the BBC for giving her such freedom with the undertaking. Piers Wenger, the broadcaster’s drama commissioner, had emailed her to say, “‘You could make this as close to to the knuckle and trustworthy and as true to your voice as you need’,” Coel defined, “they usually [the BBC] actually stayed true to that e mail.”

I May Destroy You will start on Monday eighth June on BBC One at 10:45pm. For extra to look at, go to our TV information.