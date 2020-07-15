Michaela Coel shares plans for next TV project after I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s electrifying sequence I May Destroy You aired it’s last episode on BBC One final night time and Coel has revealed she’s already beginning to plot her next TV project.

A second season of the consent drama is unlikely, however the author and actor has instructed the Obsessed With… podcast that there was a “little one thing on my thoughts” relating to future plans for a brand new present.

“It’s at the back of my thoughts,” she mentioned. “And I maintain telling this concept to attend as a result of we’ve received to complete giving start to I May Destroy You earlier than I begin excited about having different kids!”

The sequence received loads of plaudits for its writing and performing and, in response to Coel, viewers are more likely to profit from giving the present a rewatch, with varied references scattered all through the 12 episodes.

She mentioned, “There are Easter eggs littered throughout that present and I suppose it’s a must to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to actually start having fun with it.”

Coel, who was additionally the creator and star of Channel four comedy Chewing Gum, just lately defined that she turned down a $1 million deal for I May Destroy You from Netflix earlier than opting to make the present with the BBC.

Chatting with Vulture the star claimed that she handed on the supply as a result of accepting would have meant signing away her copyright to the present – with the streaming big refusing to barter when she requested if she might retain simply 5 per cent of the rights.

“There was simply silence on the cellphone,” she mentioned. “And he or she [the Netflix development executive] mentioned, ‘It’s not how we do issues right here. No one does that, it’s not a giant deal.’ I mentioned, ‘If it’s not a giant deal, then I’d actually prefer to have 5 p.c of my rights.’”

Coel had beforehand instructed Radio Occasions, “I pitched it to [Netflix], they preferred it, however niggling in my thoughts was a need to retain a small portion of my rights because the creator, author, director, star of the present – even two per cent of my rights. They usually wouldn’t go for that. So, I mentioned no.”

In the event you’re wanting for extra to look at, try our TV information.