Michalis Konstantatos Saddles Up ‘Fairly Little Horses’ in Sarajevo

After tragedy strikes Aliki and her husband Petros, they flee Athens with their younger son Panagiotis, searching for refuge in a provincial seaside city. However when Petros finds short-term work because the caretaker of an expensive villa, the household steadily begins shifting in, blurring the road between actuality and the fantasy world they more and more behavior. Earlier than lengthy Aliki begins to appreciate that no matter plan they’d for placing their lives again collectively isn’t working—or worse, may not even exist.

“All of the Fairly Horses” is the second function from Greek filmmaker Michalis Konstantatos. It world premieres in competitors on the Sarajevo Movie Competition. Developed and offered in the Torino Movie Lab, the Berlinale Co-Manufacturing Market, and the Venice Hole Financing Market, the movie is produced by Horsefly Productions (Greece) in co-production with A Personal View (Belgium) and Massah Movie (Germany). Pluto Movie is dealing with world gross sales.

Konstantatos’s first function, “Luton,” world premiered in San Sebastian in 2013. Forward of the debut of his sophomore effort, the director spoke to Selection concerning the tragic impression of the Greek financial disaster, how we react when troublesome truths are lastly revealed, and what it means to dwell in an interconnected world.

This movie tells the story of a pair confronted with a sudden, violent displacement, after their lives are utterly upended by an sudden catastrophe. What attracted you to this concept as a place to begin in your story?

Greece was, and has continued to be for a few years, in a deep financial disaster. When it was on the verge of chapter and instantly after, most individuals’s lives modified dramatically. Households broke up, folks misplaced religion in others, but additionally in themselves. Violent displacement (geographical or not) was unavoidable for many individuals. Leaving your home means that you’re leaving your entire social setting, your habits, your position in the neighborhood, the dynamics which are created inside it and which in the end nourish your psychological state. So by altering place, folks’s conduct is affected and reshaped anew. This in flip modifications one’s psychological state and naturally the relationships with the folks round him. The story of Aliki and Petros in my movie was set in this mild.

Nonetheless, the destruction of the Greek financial system, and consequently the good change in social constructions, was not sudden, however was coming slowly. Greek society has been going blind for some years, being inside a bubble of prosperity. So the autumn was extra violent and in many instances uncontrollable. One thing related occurred to the heroes of my movie. The “ostrich” interval is over and in some unspecified time in the future they needed to look one another in the eyes. That is the place my movie begins.

You describe this film as an “existential thriller.” Are you able to clarify what you imply by that?

The heroes of my movie are compelled, every for their very own purpose, to maneuver their lives to a spot very completely different from the one they have been used to and knew find out how to navigate. They’re in an unknown state, stripped of the roles and picture they’d created for themselves. That is precisely what disrupts their psychological state and consequently their relationship.

Within the movie, Aliki and Petros are confronted first with themselves, their needs, their selections, their errors. There may be an interior anxiousness about whether or not they are going to lastly have the ability to discover themselves, an anxious feeling about whether or not they are going to have the ability to get out of the limbo scenario they’re in. And whether or not they are going to finally have the ability to exist collectively as aware personalities. So for me the movie is a thriller in which the heroes, in order to avoid wasting themselves or save others, should not on the lookout for the killer, however their actual selves.

The drastic change in the couple’s fortunes is expressed visually by way of the distinction between the cramped house the place they dwell, and the luxurious villa the place Petros works. The seaside city the place “All of the Fairly Little Horses” is about likewise seems like an vital character in the movie. What did you need these bodily areas to say about your characters, and the world they inhabit?

Sure, the seaside location of the movie is a vital character, in addition to the small house the place Aliki and Petros dwell, and the villa the place he works. The villa is for them a reminiscence, an emblem of need, ardour, but additionally a entice. A good looking place, able to swallow them. Their small house, alternatively, appears to be like like a cage, a jail for his or her desires, however on the similar time it’s an unprecedented, impartial, bare place that appears prefer it may give them an opportunity to look one another in the attention truthfully. So long as they understand this chance.

The seaside place the place these homes are situated is a particular place the place the massive vacation villas owned by the rich, and the small homes inhabited by the locals, coexist at a comparatively quick distance. This coexistence provides an phantasm of “cohabitation” of the place, in which actuality usually involves dissolve it.

Areas show and ensure monetary standing. The selection of area that we select to dwell in is normally achieved in two methods. Consciously, upsetting and having fun with the advantages of the “identify” of the realm, or unconsciously, with the sensation merely that we “belong” to this place. When residing in a spot is completed out of necessity and never out of alternative, it’s like having to construct a jail that appears like a home. As good because it will get, in some unspecified time in the future you’ll want to get out of it to get some air. After which the reality is revealed.

The movie opens with Aliki and Petros’s relationship showing to come back aside on the seams; the remainder of the film follows their try and make that relationship entire once more. What do you assume we reveal about ourselves, and {our relationships}, in occasions of disaster?

It’s the moments of disaster that at all times reveal the reality. What these intervals truly do is depart man bare in entrance of himself. They reveal who we actually are. How beneficiant, how courageous, how capable of love and be cherished. In current a long time, from an period of “euphoria” that in many instances brought on apathy (social and political), we’ve got handed right into a time of nice financial disaster that has compelled us to maneuver from our place. However this very “shock” is, in my opinion, helpful so long as we take note of a vital and harmful level: with what instruments we’ll handle it. To deal with a disaster with dignity and companionship we will need to have the best instruments to take action. The psychological power and generosity to move from “I” to “we.” It is extremely straightforward for everybody to cover and conceal their weaknesses in an setting of prosperity. However what occurs once we lack materials items and stability?

Aliki and Petros appear to see their scenario as short-term—a quick interval of transition earlier than they return to a extra “regular,” maybe higher, life in Athens. That seems like a narrative that’s not solely related in Greece, however all around the globe as we speak. Did you write this script with that common facet in thoughts?

Sure, I at all times assume and write with the world in thoughts. I’m knowledgeable as greatest I can each day concerning the financial, political and social scenario around the globe. We are able to’t assume that we dwell and act solely in our microcosm. Particularly in our time, we’re very a lot interdependent. The alternatives and attitudes of our lives can and do have an effect on a a lot bigger portion of people and societies than we predict. What Aliki and Petros see as a short lived scenario earlier than the “regular” returns can cause them to a quagmire that may price them their entire life. Quite the opposite, performing with a collective conscience is an act that may actually present us with a mobility, a course. And eventually, that issues. To find a way, consciously, to proceed collectively.