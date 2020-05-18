Michel Piccoli, French ‘Contempt’ Actor, Dies at 94 – Variety

Michel Piccoli, the French display screen star identified for roles in Luis Buñuel’s “Belle de jour” and Jean-Luc Godard’s “Contempt,” has died. He was 94.

The actor’s household confirmed his demise final week to AFP and Le Figaro on Monday.

Piccoli’s huge filmography, which spanned greater than 200 movies from 1949 to as not too long ago as 2015, included various Buñuel’s movies, together with “Belle de jour,” “The Milky Method” and “The Discreet Allure of the Bourgeoisie.”

He additionally garnered approval for Godard’s “Contempt” (also called “Le Mépris”), Jacques Rivette’s “La Belle Noiseuse,” Louis Malle’s “Milou in Might,” Richard Dembo’s “Harmful Strikes” and Peter Del Monte’s “Touring Companion.”

Most not too long ago, Piccoli starred in Leos Carax’s “Holy Motors” (2012) and Nanni Moretti’s “We Have a Pope” (2011), for which he gained the David di Donatello prize for Finest Actor. He additionally offered the narration for Bertrand Mandico’s brief movie “Our Woman of Hormones” in 2015.

Piccoli picked up a Finest Actor prize in Cannes in 1980 for Marco Bellochio’s “A Leap within the Darkish.” He additionally gained the 1982 Silver Bear prize for Finest Actor in Berlin for Pierre Granier-Deferre’s “Unusual Affair.”

Outdoors of movie, Piccoli additionally starred in various performs and directed three movies, together with brief “Practice de Nuit,” and options “Alors voilà,” “The Black Seaside” and “C’est pas tout à fait la vie dont j’avais rêvé.”

The actor was married 3 times, most not too long ago to actor Ludivine Clerc.