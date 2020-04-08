By Laura Denby

Navy drama Our Girl lately started the remaining chapter of Georgie Lane’s story, as sequence 4 opened with two action-packed episodes. Now a sergeant, Georgie (Michelle Keegan) determined to affix previous buddies Kingy (Rolan Bell) and Fingers (Sean Ward) as they returned to Afghanistan – the nation the place her fiancé had died in horrific circumstances. However as she was plagued with nightmares, grief threatened to overwhelm her.

Earlier than we are saying goodbye to Georgie, there are 4 extra instalments left to air which look set to focus on her battle with PTSD.

However alongside that, the present may already be paving the method for the next principal position – with the introduction of recent medic Mimi Saunders (Amy-Leigh Hickman). May she be Our Girl’s next main woman?

Mimi is not any wallflower and has already made an impression together with her spectacular debut. The character shows all the qualities which have made each leads so compelling: coronary heart, energy and willpower – and an inclination to check the guidelines!

When a present has a central character, changing them isn’t a straightforward job and there may be at all times a danger that viewers will lose curiosity. There have already been just a few notable variations this yr; Captain James, performed by Ben Aldridge for 3 seasons, has not returned and there are extra new recruits together with former instructor “Prof” (Nico Mirallegro). However Our Girl has survived some main modifications in its time, and it could actually survive this too.

After unique star Lacey Turner (Molly Dawes) left following an enthralling first sequence, her successor Michelle Keegan rapidly gained viewers over with equally highly effective performances. She has been at the forefront of the BBC drama ever since, maintaining us gripped with the extra skilled Georgie’s confidence and compassion. Her love story with Elvis (Luke Pasqualino) got here to an abrupt finish when he was killed by a bomb throughout sequence three, a lot to the devastation of followers.

Earlier than the begin of this sequence, Michelle spoke about her love of the present – and its future. “I’m an enormous fan.” she stated. “I used to be a fan earlier than I used to be even on this – so I’m going to proceed to look at it, undoubtedly!”

And discussing new forged members like Mimi, she teased: “I believe the viewers is simply going to like them, actually, I believe they’re simply going to take to them rather well.”

She has been confirmed proper. Amy-Leigh Hickman is successful excessive reward in the position, and Mimi is already standard with viewers. Like Molly and Georgie, she is outspoken and spirited – proven when a physician knowledgeable her that the younger lady she saved now confronted dropping a leg. “If the Queen was mendacity right here, we’d discover a solution to restore her wouldn’t we?” she insisted with out lacking a beat.

There are reminders of sequence one’s fledgling medic particularly. We now have watched Mimi battle together with her personal nerves and self-doubt; earlier than springing into motion and displaying what she is manufactured from. And when she discovered herself distracted from her duties by the injured youngster’s unsure future, it started to reflect the dangerous bond between Molly and younger Afghan lady Bashira.

Regardless of the similarities, although, Mimi shouldn’t be a carbon copy. Her personal cheeky model of character shines by means of, and it appears that there’s lots to discover together with her background. With an apparent reluctance to name her household and focus being given on how she is coping in Afghanistan, there may be potential to inform a narrative with this new addition that goes past the job.

If the present does intend to make her the next main woman, bringing her in with time to spare earlier than Michelle bows out is a great transfer. It’s the excellent time to introduce a distinguished character, giving the viewers time to heat to her and providing one thing else to carry their consideration as they await Georgie’s destiny.

There has been a relentless hyperlink all through the present’s run, as Georgie was a pal of Molly and Captain James when she arrived. It will preserve the connection going if her substitute was the soldier she skilled herself. What may be extra becoming than that?

Our Girl has at all times been led by a feminine medic, and it is smart for somebody that has already settled in to take over. Whereas there has been no affirmation of who’s next in line, Non-public Saunders is actually being taken in the proper course; making her the splendid candidate.

