Michelle Keegan on Brassic 2’s surprise twists – and how she felt about facing down a lion

It’s been barely a week since Michelle Keegan bid farewell to the character of Sgt. Georgie Lane in her closing outing on BBC One’s Our Woman, however the star is already again on our screens in a second collection of Sky One’s raucous comedy-drama Brassic.

“It was simply the correct time for Georgie to exit,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “I’m very fortunate to complete a present and then a week later Brassic begins and it’s fully totally different.”

A far cry from Our Woman, which put Keegan’s character by means of the emotional wringer on a common foundation, Brassic – which initially launched to essential acclaim in August final 12 months – was a possibility for the 32-year-old to point out off her comedy chops as no-nonsense Erin Croft.

“I’ve by no means achieved comedy earlier than and I keep in mind after I first obtained despatched collection one, I completely cherished it and I type of fell in love with Erin,” she explains. However the second collection of Brassic additionally allowed Keegan to dig a little deeper. “I don’t wish to give an excessive amount of away, however issues do get a little bit darkish for Erin. Which for me, as an actor, has been actually enjoyable to play since you’ve obtained the entire comedy points however you’ve additionally obtained that darkness as properly.”

Although the primary collection noticed Erin search to maneuver on from her wild previous with Vinnie (Joe Gilgun) and the gang in favour of a quieter life with boyfriend Dylan (Damien Molony) and her younger son Tyler (Jude Riordan), the sequel collection – will see Keegan’s character drawn inexorably again into the thick of issues.



“Sadly, she’s not with Dylan any extra – I do assume they love one another however there’s an excessive amount of water underneath the bridge with what occurred within the final collection,” Keegan reveals, referring to the reveal that Tyler was truly Vinnie’s son, coupled with Erin selecting to not have Dylan’s child after falling pregnant.

“They’re nonetheless mates and he nonetheless sees Tyler, however they’re simply not collectively – and she isn’t in school any extra, she failed her exams. So for her this season is about her making an attempt to get again with the lads and going on antics with them, as a result of she has missed it, actually. She has missed the thrill.”

Stated “antics” contain a heist at a circus and a brush with a lion within the collection opener, with Keegan relieved when she learnt she wouldn’t truly should share the display with the large cat. “Luckily I by no means got here head to head with the lion, that was all achieved in inexperienced display. After I first learn the script I used to be like, ‘No, this could’t be proper! Certainly, absolutely I’m not going to be working with a lion!’ – clearly I didn’t, thank God!”

Although Erin is perhaps on a totally different path this collection, Keegan nonetheless sees her character as a “go-getter” and “empowering for ladies, particularly single mums”.

“She’s a single mum and she’s working for her and her son, and she’s pleased about that. She by no means feels sorry for herself, you recognize?

“I feel that’s the great thing about the present. I feel particularly with Northern reveals, issues are at all times seen in a a unfavorable gentle, whereas this present, it’s flipped it. It’s fantastically shot and clearly the characters as properly – issues may go incorrect for them however they’re nonetheless pleased. They’re nonetheless pleased, they’re nonetheless a nice group of mates.”

The camaraderie between Erin and the gang is mirrored off-screen, Keegan says, with a “actually real” chemistry between the cast-mates – however of all her co-stars, the actress says it’s youngster actor Riordan, taking part in her son, that forces her to lift her sport.

“Oh my God, Jude, I’m not joking, he’s so skilled,” she laughs. “He’s so good at what he does. If I overlook a line, he tells me my line! That’s how clued up he’s, I’m not joking. He works so exhausting and I feel he’s so proficient.

“You must elevate your sport when he’s round, in any other case he factors it out! He factors out your continuity and all the pieces!”