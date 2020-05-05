Michelle Keegan responds to rumours she’ll replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Michelle Keegan has rubbished reviews suggesting that she is about to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice, revealing that she may “formally say that’s not true”.

The Our Woman star made the feedback whereas showing on The One Present yesterday (4th Could) – claiming that whereas she is an enormous fan of the present there was at the moment no fact to the rumours.

“Don’t get me mistaken, I’m a large fan of the present. I like the present, I discover it hilarious.,” she instructed Alex Jones and visitor presenter Gethin Jones. “However, on the minute, no, no, that’s not true.”

Keegan emerged as a favorite to be a part of Keith Lemon’s comedy panel present after Willoughby introduced her intention to depart on the weekend, following 12 years as a captain.

And it appears unlikely that her current feedback will completely quash the rumours – particularly given she didn’t rule out a change to the present scenario.

This Morning host Willoughby confirmed on Sunday that she can be leaving the present – including that she should still make occasional appearances as a visitor.

“Thanks Celebrity Juice for 12 years of implausible chaos… I can’t fairly consider what we’ve finished and the way fast that point has gone,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to you all for watching..we’ve at all times had the loudest and greatest audiences. Additionally an enormous thanks to ITV2 for believing within the present within the first place and for all your help.”

Keegan just lately bid farewell to BBC One drama Our Woman, having portrayed lead character Georgie Lane for 4 years, whereas she is at the moment starring within the second collection of Sky One comedy Brassic.

It’s at the moment unclear who else is likely to be within the operating to be a part of Keith Lemon and captain Mel B on Celebrity Juice, however Gino D’Acampo, Stacey Solomon and Maya Jama are amongst these to have been linked.

Willoughby remains to be set to seem in ‘lockdown specials’ of Celebrity Juice within the coming weeks.

Celebrity Juice continues on Thursdays at 10pm on ITV2. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch, try our TV Information.