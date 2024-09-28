Michelle Obama: Former First Lady’s $160 Million Fortune in 2024

Michelle Obama has become one of America’s most admired and influential women. From her humble beginnings on the South Side of Chicago to her years as First Lady of the United States and her continued work as an author and advocate, Michelle Obama has inspired millions with her grace, intellect, and commitment to public service.

Her journey exemplifies the American dream and the power of education, hard work, and staying true to one’s values.

Who is Michelle Obama?

Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 17, 1964. She grew up in a small bungalow on the South Side of Chicago with her parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson, and her older brother Craig.

Michelle’s parents instilled in her the values of hard work, integrity, and education from an early age.

Michelle excelled academically, skipping second grade and attending Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, where she was on the honor roll all four years.

She went on to Princeton University, where she majored in sociology and minored in African American studies, graduating cum laude in 1985. She then earned her law degree from Harvard Law School in 1988.

After law school, Michelle worked at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she met Barack Obama in 1989 when she was assigned to be his mentor while he was a summer associate. The two married in 1992 and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Attribute Details Full Name Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama Date of Birth January 17, 1964 Age (2024) 60 Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Education – Princeton University (B.A. in Sociology, 1985) – Harvard Law School (J.D., 1988) Marital Status Married to Barack Obama (since 1992) Children – Malia Obama – Sasha Obama

Michelle later worked in the Chicago mayor’s office, at the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center.

She balanced her career with supporting her husband’s political ambitions as he served in the Illinois State Senate and U.S. Senate before being elected president in 2008.

Personal Life and Relationships

Family has always been at the center of Michelle Obama’s life. She credits her parents with shaping her values and work ethic. Her father, Fraser, worked as a pump operator for the Chicago Water Department while battling multiple sclerosis.

Her mother, Marian, stayed home to raise Michelle and her brother, Craig, before later working as a secretary.

Michelle has often spoken about the strong example set by her parents’ loving relationship and their emphasis on education. She remains very close with her mother, who lived in the White House during the Obama presidency to help care for Malia and Sasha.

Michelle’s marriage to Barack Obama has been a true partnership. The two support each other’s ambitions and dreams. They first met when Michelle was Barack’s mentor at their Chicago law firm.

Their relationship grew from friendship to romance, with Barack proposing at a Chicago restaurant in 1991. They were married on October 3, 1992, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

The Obamas have worked to keep their daughters Malia and Sasha grounded despite growing up in the spotlight.

Both girls attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., during their father’s presidency. Young adults Malia and Sasha have begun to forge their paths while remaining close to their parents.

Professional Career

Before becoming First Lady, Michelle Obama had an impressive professional career in her own right. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1988, she joined the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she worked on marketing and intellectual property law.

In 1991, she left corporate law to pursue a career in public service. She worked as an assistant to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley and then as the assistant commissioner of planning and development for the City of Chicago.

In 1993, Michelle became the founding executive director of the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, a leadership training program for young adults.

She worked there until 1996 when she became the Associate Dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago, where she developed the university’s first community service program.

In 2002, she was named executive director of community affairs for the University of Chicago Hospitals.

She was promoted to Vice President of Community and External Affairs in 2005, managing the hospital’s business diversity program and neighborhood outreach efforts.

Michelle scaled back her professional work when Barack Obama was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004, and she resigned from her position to focus on her role as First Lady when he was elected president in 2008.

Age and Physical Characteristics

Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964, making her 60 as of 2024. She stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. Michelle has become known for her toned arms and commitment to physical fitness, setting an example of health and wellness during her time as First Lady and beyond.

Michelle has aged gracefully throughout her time in the public eye, maintaining her signature style and radiant smile. She has spoken openly about embracing the aging process and focusing on inner health and happiness rather than outward appearances.

Attribute Details Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Build Athletic, toned Notable Features Known for her toned arms and commitment to fitness

Net Worth and Salary

Since leaving the White House, Michelle and Barack Obama have significantly increased their net worth through book deals, speaking engagements, and other ventures. As of 2024, Michelle Obama’s net worth is estimated at around $70 million.

Much of this wealth has come from the incredible success of her 2018 memoir “Becoming,” which sold more than 10 million copies and spawned a lucrative book tour. The Obamas signed a joint book deal worth $65 million in 2017.

Michelle earns substantial fees for speaking engagements, reportedly commanding $200,000 or more per speech. In 2018, she and Barack also struck a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce films and series for the streaming service.

Michelle did not receive a salary during her time as First Lady, as this is an unpaid position. Her husband, Barack, earned the presidential standard wage of $400,000 annually while in office.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $70 million Major Income Sources – Book sales (“Becoming”) – Speaking engagements ($200,000+ per speech) – Netflix production deal Book Deals Reported $65 million joint book deal (2017) Notable Earnings Earned significant royalties from “Becoming,” which sold over 10 million copies

Business Ventures and Investments

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have launched several business ventures. In 2018, they founded Higher Ground Productions, their film and television production company, with a multi-year deal with Netflix. Michelle has produced several projects, including the documentaries “American Factory” and “Becoming.”

The Obamas have also made strategic investments in real estate. 2019 they purchased a 7-bedroom mansion in Martha’s Vineyard for $11.75 million. They also own a home in Washington, D.C., which they bought for $8.1 million in 2017 after leaving the White House.

While Michelle is not known to be heavily involved in other business investments, she and Barack have the potential to continue expanding their business portfolio in the coming years.

Contact Information and Social Media Presence

As a private citizen, Michelle Obama does not have publicly available contact information. She can be reached through the Obama Foundation website for speaking requests and other inquiries.

Michelle maintains an active presence on social media, with millions of followers across platforms. Her official accounts are:

Platform Handle/Account Name Twitter @MichelleObama Instagram @michelleobama Facebook Michelle Obama Reach Uses social media to promote projects, connect with the public, and share personal insights

Through these channels, she continues to connect with the public, promote her projects and causes, and share glimpses into her personal life.

Conclusion

From her childhood on Chicago’s South Side to her years in the White House and her ongoing work as an author and advocate, Michelle Obama has lived an extraordinary life defined by public service, breaking barriers, and inspiring others.

Her intelligence, grace, and commitment to making a difference have made her one of the most admired women in the world.

As she continues her post-White House career, Michelle Obama remains a powerful advocate for education, healthy living, and empowering the next generation to pursue their dreams.