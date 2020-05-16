Michelle Obama to Host Virtual Prom For High School Seniors – Variety

Prom night time has been placed on maintain due to the coronavirus outbreak, however college students will likely be ready to rejoice nearly with the assistance of Michelle Obama and MTV.

MTV’s “Prom-athon” will happen on Might 22, with an all-day digital lineup of “throwback films” and short-form unique content material. In tandem with the occasion, Obama launched an initiative along with her group, When We All Vote, to increase youth voter registration. The promenade celebration will honor 20 highschool faculties and college students who manage inventive nonpartisan voter registration efforts.

After the day-long occasion, there will likely be a 90-minute digital promenade occasion beginning at 9 .p.m. ET on MTV’s YouTube channel for the successful college students and younger promenade attendees throughout the nation to commemorate their particular night time collectively.

As well as to MTV’s programming, there will likely be particular performances and appearances by celebrities, to be introduced shortly.

Obama’s When We All Vote non-profit group works to convey residents, establishments, organizations and types collectively so as to enhance voter turnout for upcoming elections. It empowers voters of all races and ages to head to their voting cubicles, utilizing strategic partnerships, digital organizing methods and grassroots power to encourage residents to solid their ballots.

Bruce Gilmer and Vanessa Whitewolf of MTV in addition to Jesse Ignjatovic (Den of Thieves) will function government producers for the “Prom-athon.”