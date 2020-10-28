Michelle Sobrino-Stearns Upped to Variety President & Group Publisher

Michelle Sobrino-Stearns has been elevated to President and Group Publisher of Variety.

In her new function, Sobrino-Stearns assumes oversight of all editorial and enterprise operations globally, together with strategic planning and monetary administration. Her elevation comes as Variety has achieved seven consecutive years of income beneficial properties and innovation, marking the strongest interval of progress within the firm’s historical past.

“As chairman, and on behalf of the complete Penske Media board of administrators, we’re so proud to announce Michelle Sobrino-Stearns as President of Variety,” says Jay Penske, chairman-CEO of Variety father or mother firm PMC. “Michelle has been a trailblazer right here — she has damaged new floor and each report, each barrier, and, most significantly, has redefined and advanced the Variety model and enterprise throughout one of the vital difficult a long time in publishing.”

Sobrino-Stearns is the architect of Variety’s thriving Stay Media enterprise, which produces about 70 occasions and summits yearly. Among the many franchises she has created over her lengthy tenure with the model is the Energy of Girls occasion collection, which had its first-ever TV particular in June, “Lifetime Presents Variety’s Energy of Girls: Frontline Heroes.” She additionally spearheaded the Emmy-winning “Actors on Actors” collection and the annual Dealmakers version and occasion inspecting the most important enterprise transactions of the 12 months.

Below her management, Variety pivoted to a digital occasions technique in April with the launch of the Variety Streaming Room. The occasion collection options conversations with award contenders in addition to business keynote classes targeted on B2B considerations for Variety‘s core media and leisure business viewers. Notable latest digital occasions embrace Variety’s Digital TV Fest, Variety’s Leisure Advertising Summit and the upcoming Variety Digital FYC Fest.

Sobrino-Stearns most not too long ago served as Group Publisher and Chief Income Officer.