Michelle Williams to Play Peggy Lee in Biopic for Director Todd Haynes

Michelle Williams is on board to painting one other leisure icon, in the Peggy Lee biopic “Fever” for director Todd Haynes, Selection has confirmed. MGM is in talks to again the movie. Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon, and Killer Movies’ Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon are producing. Doug Wright (“Quills”) is writing the screenplay.

Billie Eilish, her mom Maggie Baird, and Justin Lubliner, CEO of Eilish’s label Darkroom, are additionally in early discussions about presumably coming aboard the movie as govt producers. Eilish has cited Lee as an inspiration; in December 2019, the singer-songwriter informed Selection, “I used to pay attention to tons of previous music — Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Etta James, Johnny Mathis and other people like that — the place all of the songs had an ideal songwriting construction.”

Born Norma Deloris Egstrom in 1920, Peggy Lee is as we speak doubtless greatest recognized for her sultry model of the music “Fever,” which grew to become a sensation after she recorded it in 1958. She started singing professionally at 16, and recorded her first primary hit, “Any individual Else Is Taking My Place,” at 22. Her profession — together with an Oscar-nominated efficiency in 1955’s “Pete Kelly’s Blues” and a number of other roles in the 1955 Disney animated characteristic “Woman and the Tramp” — spanned into the Nineties. She died in 2002.

Haynes was set to direct “Fever” as soon as earlier than, in 2014 with Witherspoon connected to star and Fox 2000 backing the challenge, primarily based on a script written by the late Nora Ephron.

Will probably be the filmmaker’s second portrait of a pop-culture icon, after his 2007 kaleidoscopic biography of Bob Dylan, “I’m Not There”; Williams performed a small function in that movie as a personality primarily based on Edie Sedgwick. Haynes’ 1998 movie “Velvet Goldmine” can be loosely primarily based on the careers of David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed. Williams, in the meantime, earned an Oscar nomination for her efficiency as Marilyn Monroe in 2011’s “My Week with Marilyn.”

Deadline first reported this story.

Angelique Jackson contributed to this report.