General News

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Drop Surprise Pandemic Anthem ‘Eazy Sleazy’

April 13, 2021
Whereas Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones have been engaged on a brand new studio album for the higher a part of a decade, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl likes to work quick — and his influenced apparently rubbed off on Jagger, because the duo surprise-released a pandemic anthem deceptively known as “Eazy Sleazy” on Tuesday.

Judging by the socially distanced video, the track was carried out fully by the 2 of them, with Jagger on lead vocals and rhythm guitar and Grohl enjoying the whole lot else.

The punky track is definitely the liveliest factor Jagger has launched in a few years, and regardless of its raunchy title, it’s fully in regards to the pandemic. Whereas the lyrics, presumably written by Jagger, aren’t terribly deep, they’re humorous in a dark-humor form of manner: “Cancel all of the excursions, soccer’s faux applause, no extra journey brochures”; “Making an attempt to put in writing a tune, higher hook me as much as Zoom”; “Means an excessive amount of TV, it’s lobotomizing me”; and better of all, “Taking pictures the vaccine, Invoice Gates is in my bloodstream.”

Jagger commented within the press launch that accompanied the video: “It’s a track that I wrote about popping out of lockdown, with some a lot wanted optimism. Because of Dave Grohl for leaping on drums, bass and guitar, it was loads of enjoyable working with him. – hope you all take pleasure in Eazy Sleazy”

Grohl added: “It’s exhausting to place into phrases what recording this track with Sir Mick means to me. It’s past a dream come true. Simply once I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the track of the summer time, definitely!!”

