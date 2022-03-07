Mick Schumacher’s forceful phrase about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Mick Schumacher has not yet confirmed his new teammate at Haas (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has repercussions in all areas and had profound consequences in the world of sport. Mick Schumacher part of the Haas team Formula 1 who just lost his main sponsor after the departure of the Russian Nikita Mazepinand the team has been in a difficult economic situation since 2020. In two weeks the championship will begin and the German son of the seven-time world champion analyzed the previous one, but also left a strong message about the conflict that keeps the world on edge.

“We try to focus on running. Of course, that is not easy at all due to all the terrible events in Ukraine”, Said the 22-year-old in a chat with the German media image. Mick still does not know who his new partner will be, but the one who starts at the top is the Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldigrandson of Emerson, the two-time world champion in 1972 and 1974. The 25-year-old runner is a reserve pilot for the American squad.

On whether it was a mistake to join a team with such a complicated panorama, he stated: “No, not at all. I’m happy here and I get along with everyone. It’s fantastic that as a driver and only in his second year, he has such a big influence on the development and set-up of the car. I grow together with the team”.

Mick is excited about a better season in F1 (@mickschumacher)

Regarding the new car, he indicated that “the first impression is positive. I think we can drive later with the car. We won’t see how good we really are and if it’s enough for the first third (qualifying), for example, until the first race weekend in Bahrain. I hope that this year we will have a car that will consistently take us to the points.”

In addition, he is confident that “if we have the car that we think we have been developing in recent months, it looks promising. We work hard and exchange ideas almost continuously.” Haas is one of the two teams with the smallest budget and Mick, in his first season in F1, could not score points, but in the overall results he surpassed his former teammate Mazepin.

“At the moment I did not put any position. We’ll have to wait and see how quickly I get used to the car. After the second tests I should have a pretty clear idea of ​​what this season will bring me,” he said of his expectations for 2022.

Mick Schumacher in the preseason tests in Montmeló, when his main sponsor, Uralkali, was still there, and the Russian flag on the Haas cars (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Mick has a slight edge over most drivers, which is his experience with 18-inch tyres, having used them in Formula 2 where he was champion in 2020. Though he admits that’s not going to help him: “My Tire knowledge is a bit better thanks to F2. We were already driving with 18-inch wheels. That year I was able to win the championship. So it worked very well back then. But the other drivers will catch up quickly.”

“It is good to see that my performances from last season have been seen and rewarded. But my focus is on Haas and this year. I have to act here. Then it will be revealed what will happen in the future,” added Schumacher, who remains a Ferrari reserve driver and if any of the starters, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzthey cannot run, the German could take their place.

“It wouldn’t be too much pressure to race for Ferrari as it’s every driver’s dream. It is the biggest and oldest team in F1 ″, he stated about the chance to race in the same team as his father. The illusion is great since the Ferrari-Schumacher combination was the most successful in the history of the Scuderia with eleven titles between 1999 and 2004, five for Drivers and six for Constructors.

