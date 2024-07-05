Mickey 17 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The cinematic world is abuzz with anticipation for Mickey 17, the latest project from visionary director Bong Joon-ho. After making history with Parasite, the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Bong is returning to his science fiction roots with an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. Set to star Robert Pattinson in the lead role, Mickey 17 promises to be a mind-bending exploration of identity, sacrifice, and what it means to be human in an age of advanced cloning technology.

Bong Joon-ho has consistently pushed the boundaries of genre filmmaking throughout his career, seamlessly blending social commentary with thrilling narratives and stunning visuals. From the monster movie meets family drama of The Host to the class warfare allegory of Snowpiercer, Bong has proven himself a master of crafting unique and thought-provoking stories. With Mickey 17, he looks to continue this trend, taking audiences on a journey to the farthest reaches of space while examining deeply human themes. As we await more details about this highly anticipated film, let’s dive into everything we know about Mickey 17.

Mickey 17 Release Date:

After some scheduling shifts, Mickey 17 will hit theaters on January 31, 2025. The film was initially slated for a March 2024 release, but Warner Bros. decided to delay the premiere. This move was reportedly due to a combination of factors, including the impacts of the 2023 Hollywood strikes and the need for additional post-production time.

While the delay may disappoint fans eager to see Bong Joon-ho’s latest work, it’s not uncommon for big-budget science fiction films to require extended post-production periods. The complex visual effects and world-building necessary for Mickey 17 likely benefit from the extra time. The new release date also positions the film as a significant event movie early in 2025, potentially giving it more room to breathe at the box office without competition from summer blockbusters.

Mickey 17 Storyline:

While the entire plot details for Mickey 17 are kept tightly under wraps, we know that the film is based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey 7. The story follows Mickey, an “Expendable” – a disposable employee on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. When dangerous or potentially suicidal missions arise, the crew turns to Mickey. If he dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

The novel focuses on Mickey7, the seventh iteration of this clone. After being presumed dead on a mission, he returns to find Mickey8 has already taken his place. The existence of duplicate Expendables is strictly forbidden, leaving Mickey7 in a precarious position as he tries to keep his continued existence a secret. Meanwhile, the colonization efforts on Niflheim face mounting challenges, including dwindling resources and growing curiosity about the planet’s native lifeforms.

Bong Joon-ho’s decision to title the film Mickey 17 suggests some deviations from the source material. The movie may explore a more advanced stage of Mickey’s journey, perhaps dealing with the psychological toll of multiple deaths and rebirths. Knowing Bong’s penchant for social commentary, the film may also delve deeper into themes of exploitation, the ethics of cloning, and humanity’s impact on alien environments.

Mickey 17 List of Cast Members:

Mickey 17 boasts an impressive ensemble of talented actors:

Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes

Steven Yeun

Naomi Ackie

Toni Collette

Mark Ruffalo

Holliday Grainger

Thomas Turgoose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IndieWire (@indiewire)

While Pattinson’s role as the titular Mickey is confirmed, specific character details for the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed. However, this group of actors brings a wealth of experience across various genres, from indie darlings to blockbuster franchises. Their collective talent, combined with Bong Joon-ho’s direction, promises captivating performances that will bring the world of Mickey 17 to life.

Mickey 17 Creators Team:

At the helm of Mickey 17 is the incomparable Bong Joon-ho, who serves as writer, director, and co-producer. Bong’s unique vision and storytelling prowess have earned him worldwide acclaim, and his return to science fiction is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Joining Bong on the production side are several notable names:

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment (producers) Dooho Choi (producer) Darius Khondji (cinematographer) Yang Jin-mo (editor)



Jung Jae-il (composer)

Fiona Crombie (production designer)

Catherine George (costume designer)

This team brings together a mix of Bong’s frequent collaborators and fresh talent. Yang Jin-mo, who won an Oscar for his work on Parasite, returns as editor. Jung Jae-il, known for his haunting scores in Parasite and Squid Game, will provide the music. Darius Khondji, an acclaimed cinematographer with credits including Se7en and Okja, will help bring the visuals of Mickey 17 to life.

The involvement of Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s production company, also speaks to the film’s pedigree. Plan B has a track record of producing thoughtful, critically acclaimed films, making them an ideal partner for Bong’s ambitious project.

Where to Watch Mickey 17?

As of now, Mickey 17 is confirmed for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025. Given the film’s scale and Bong Joon-ho’s preference for the cinematic experience, Warner Bros. will likely push for a robust theatrical run before any streaming or home video release.

For those eager to experience Mickey 17 on the big screen, it’s worth watching for potential early screenings or special events as the release date approaches. Film festivals in late 2024 or early 2025 may also offer opportunities for early viewings, though this has not been confirmed.

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho photographed by Ben Trivett at CinemaCon for People & Entertainment Weekly! pic.twitter.com/9nM8BGjp5X — MICKEY 17 UPDATES (@mickey17updates) April 12, 2024

While no streaming plans have been announced, Mickey 17 will probably eventually make its way to Max (formerly HBO Max), given Warner Bros.’ ownership of the platform. However, this would likely be several months after the theatrical release.

Mickey 17 Trailer Release Date:

While a full trailer for Mickey 17 has not yet been released, Warner Bros. did provide fans with an intriguing teaser in December 2022. This brief, 30-second clip showed Robert Pattinson’s character seemingly asleep or unconscious in a futuristic chamber. The haunting score and slow reveal of the film’s title created an atmosphere of mystery and tension, perfectly setting the tone for what’s to come.

Given the film’s January 2025 release date, we can expect a full trailer to drop sometime in mid to late 2024. Major tent-pole films often release their first full trailers about 6-8 months before the premiere, so watch around May or June 2024 for a more substantial look at Mickey 17.

It’s also worth noting that additional footage was shown at CinemaCon 2024, though this was not made public. As we get closer to the release date, we’ll likely see more teasers, images, and perhaps behind-the-scenes content to build anticipation for the film.

Mickey 17 Final Words:

As we eagerly await more information about Mickey 17, it’s clear that this film has the potential to be a landmark entry in both Bong Joon-ho’s filmography and the science fiction genre as a whole. TCombiningBong’s visionary directing, a star-studded cast led by Robert Pattinson, and a compelling premise based on Edward Ashton’s novel set the stage for a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

While the wait until January 2025 may feel long, it’s important to remember that excellent science fiction often requires time to realize its complex worlds and ideas. Entirely. The extra months of post-production will likely result in a more polished and impactful final product. As fans, we can use this time to speculate, re-watch Bong’s previous works, and perhaps even dive into Ashton’s novel for potential clues about what’s to come.

Mickey 17 represents the convergence of a beloved director at the height of his powers, a talented cast, and a thought-provoking science fiction concept. As we look forward to its release, one thing is sure: Bong Joon-ho is poised to challenge our perceptions once again and push the boundaries of what cinema can achieve. January 31, 2025, can’t come soon enough.