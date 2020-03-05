Mickey And Minnie’s Runaway Railway Is Now Open At Walt Disney World, See What People Are Saying

Depart a Remark
Disney theme parks have been round for 65 years as of 2020 and the Walt Disney Firm is approaching its 100th birthday, and someway, Mickey Mouse had by no means had a theme park experience devoted to him till as we speak. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway made its public debut as we speak following a media occasion final night time, and so now we’ve got the primary impressions of the experience itself. We’re not going into spoilers for many who wish to expertise the experience for themselves on their subsequent Walt Disney World trip, however the excellent news is the experience is getting a fairly robust optimistic response total.
Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway inhabits the Chinese language Theater, the previous residence of The Nice Film Experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. That experience used a standard darkish experience monitor system to take company by means of animatronic units that recreated traditional films. The brand new attraction makes use of a trackless system and takes company by means of cartoon scenes, based mostly within the model of the trendy Mickey Mouse shorts, and company appear to understand the upgrades.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been present process a fairly severe replace over the previous couple of years. First there was the addition of Toy Story Land, then Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the ultimate piece of the puzzle, at the very least for now, appears to be full.
Whereas the hype for this experience most likely wasn’t fairly as large as all the weather of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, any new experience is thrilling, and for severe Disney followers, something with Mickey Mouse is necessary.
Nonetheless, as a result of that is the experience for Mickey Mouse, and the latest experience within the park, one has to imagine expectations had been excessive for Runaway Railway. Whereas it isn’t as large or concerned as one thing like Rise of the Resistance, and needed to work inside the confines of the prevailing construction, it seems Walt Disney Imagineers discovered some fairly inventive methods to make the attraction really feel new.
The largest complaints appear to be coming from those that had been followers of The Nice Film Experience, and are actually unhappy that it has been changed. Typically one will get the sensation that individuals miss rides extra after they’re gone than they ever favored them after they had been round. Nonetheless, the brand new attraction even has some references, intentional or in any other case to the Chinese language Theater’s former inhabitant, in case you actually miss it, although which will do extra hurt than good.
Nonetheless, there are some detractors who had been actually unimpressed with Mickey and Minnie. WDWNT calls the brand new attraction “chaotic,” and never in a enjoyable cartoon method…
The scenes are chaotic, however not cartoon-chaotic, extra like “we simply threw stuff all over the place”. This isn’t fairly Pirates of the Caribbean, the place you’ll discover new issues each time whereas additionally having the ability to digest what the hell the story of the experience may be.
Whereas there are some outliers, total, the response to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway appears to be fairly optimistic. The experience noticed some downtime this afternoon however total has been working easily which is not at all times the case once I experience is understanding day one bugs. Followers of Walt Disney World and Mickey Mouse will doubtless take pleasure in this one, simply be sure you seize our FastPasses forward of time.
West coast Disney followers will be capable of expertise Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway as nicely. A nearly an identical model of the attraction is deliberate for Disneyland inside Mickey’s Toontown, with an anticipated opening date someday in 2022.
