Mickey Guyton to Join Keith Urban as Co-Host of ACM Awards in April

Keith Urban is reprising his duties from final 12 months as host of the Academy of Nation Music Awards, however he’ll share the function on the 2021 telecast, as Mickey Guyton has been drafted to be part of him in fronting the present, set to air April 18 from Nashville on CBS.

Guyton is having fun with a excessive profile on CBS this season. The community additionally has her slotted for a efficiency slot on this Sunday’s Grammy Awards. She’s up for a Grammy for finest nation solo efficiency for “Black Like Me,” the well timed track she’ll be singing on the telecast.

Guyton and Urban have historical past collectively on the ACMs — they appeared collectively on the 2020 present final September (which was delayed by 5 months due to the pandemic), with Urban sitting down on the piano in the Grand Ole Opry Home to again Guyton as she sang one other riveting, socially aware anthem, “What Are You Gonna Inform Her?”

“I’m past thrilled to be co-hosting with my buddy Mickey,” Urban stated in a press release. “I really like that lastly everybody will get to see her infectious vitality and uber-creative spirit in full gentle.”

Mentioned Guyton, “As I’ve stated earlier than, ‘In the event you can see it, you could be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the primary ever Black girl to host the present. Over time, the Academy of Nation Music has all the time been a house for me by means of alternatives each onstage and all through their work on variety and inclusion. This can be a second of nice significance for me, and I’m so thrilled to share it with all of the followers.”

Complementing the duo’s formal statements was a brief video the ACM launched in conjunction with Thursday morning’s announcement, in which Urban “requested” a presumably already signed-up Guyton if she’d be part of him on the present by way of FaceTime. “Do I’ve a pulse? After all,” stated an exultant Guyton. “It’s possible you’ll be in for even much less sleep,” stated Urban, referring to one other first-time expertise for Guyton this 12 months, being a brand new mom. “Motherhood is the best factor I’ve ever performed,” she declared. “Nothing else issues. You’re on the telephone with me proper now, however nothing else issues.”

It’s protected to say that Guyton has change into one of probably the most celebrated figures in the Nashville music neighborhood, even with out the highest 10 radio hit that has lengthy eluded her. For years her character and vocal chops have elicited predictions that she may have a Carrie Underwood-style enchantment. However though nation music has a quantity of Black males succeeding in the format just lately, the style has nonetheless lacked for a Black girl as a real star in the format. After years of not trying to emphasize what made her completely different from others making it in nation, Guyton has just lately change into extra outspoken about gender and racial points, with “Black Like Me” being the uncommon track in the mainstream wing of the style to straight deal with the Black expertise.

The ACM Awards had been beforehand introduced to be coming from the identical three Nashville areas that hosted the telecast’s performances final 12 months: the Grand Ole Opry Home (the place the awards will likely be handed out — more than likely with some type of reside viewers, not like final fall’s present), the Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe. Prior to the pandemic precipitating a swap, the ACMs had lengthy had an annual April berth in Las Vegas.

