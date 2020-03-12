Mickey Mouse Has His Own Ride, Now It’s Time For His Own Movie

Even when Mickey merely isn’t suited to a 90-minute story, I’d be open to a movie like The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh with a number of shorts strung collectively, simply as long as all of them middle on Mickey. And this film might actually be something as a result of Mickey is the form of character with loads of tonal latitude. He might be comedic as he’s in lots of his shorts, however he can be the star of one thing extremely dramatic like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Mickey has no limits and neither would a Mickey film.