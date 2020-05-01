Microdot Posts Statement Following Confirmation Of Dad and mom’ Prison Sentences For Fraud

Rapper Microdot has written a letter of apology and clarification after his dad and mom’ jail sentences had been confirmed.

In accordance with their preliminary costs, Microdot’s dad and mom ran a dairy farm within the metropolis of Jecheon from 1990 to 1998. After borrowing a complete of 400 million gained (roughly $326,500) from 14 folks together with kin and acquaintances, they fled the nation to New Zealand in Could 1998 with out paying the cash again. An investigation on the time was suspended as a result of the police had been unable to find the couple.

Fraud accusations resurfaced in November 2018 when an alleged sufferer posted on-line in regards to the incident, and Microdot initially made a press release saying he would take authorized motion in opposition to false rumors about his dad and mom. Nevertheless, he apologized the following day and mentioned he hadn’t been conscious of the scenario as he was 5 years previous on the time his dad and mom moved to New Zealand, and he promised to personally converse to the victims.

In October 2019, the couple was sentenced to jail at their first trial. The husband was sentenced to 3 years in jail and the spouse to 1 12 months, and so they filed an enchantment to protest the ruling.

At their April 24 second trial to deal with their enchantment, the Cheongju District Court docket upheld the ruling of the primary trial. The court docket acknowledged, “The defendants reached agreements with a substantial variety of the victims and so they made deposits for a portion of it, nevertheless over 20 years later, they solely paid the principal quantity.” They added, “This sentence was selected after contemplating all the pieces together with the worth of cash on the time of the crime and the psychological misery suffered by the victims throughout that interval.”

The court docket’s ruling mentions 10 fraud victims and damages of about 390 million gained (roughly $318,300). The husband has acknowledged that they got here to an settlement with six of the victims and belatedly paid them 210 million gained (roughly $171,400).

It was reported on Could 1 that the couple submitted an enchantment launch to the court docket on April 29, which means they didn’t enchantment the ultimate trial’s ruling. Because the deadline to enchantment has now handed, their jail sentences have been confirmed.

On Could 1, Microdot posted the next letter on Instagram:

Whats up. That is Microdot (Shin Jae Ho). When the information report got here out about my dad and mom in November of 2018, I spoke carelessly with out a full understanding of the scenario and subsequently damage the victims, and I apologize for that.

I’m ashamed of how careless I used to be then and I’m nonetheless deeply reflecting on this. I can’t flip again time with phrases, however the errors of my dad and mom are additionally my errors, and my dad and mom’ regrets are additionally the regrets that I have to bear as their little one.

I can’t absolutely fathom the struggling that the victims and their households went by means of throughout that lengthy time frame.

That’s the reason for the previous 12 months and a half I’ve been discovering out the detailed fact and doing my finest, though I’m missing, to right my dad and mom’ mistake. Up till the ultimate ruling was given on April 24, 2020, I had reached agreements with 9 of the victims as my dad and mom’ son, nevertheless there are 4 different people who I used to be unable to succeed in agreements with, and my dad and mom had been sentenced to jail. I need to specific my apologies as soon as once more to the individuals who suffered due to my dad and mom and to the individuals who had been damage due to what I lack.

I used to be not ok and I’ll look again on my actions and all the time watch out in order that I don’t make the identical mistake once more. From Microdot (Shin Jae Ho).

