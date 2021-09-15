Microsoft accounts now not want passwords – you’ll get admission to Home windows, Xbox, Place of business, and extra with those choices

On the finish of 2020, Microsoft stated they had been in a position for 2021 with out passwords. In Redmond they consider that we’ve got already triumph over this system of authentication and believe that it’s not handiest tense, but additionally represents dangers for customers and corporations.

Right here we’re in September 2021 and Microsoft has already introduced that every one of its consumer accounts can be usable with out passwords. It’s one thing that they’d began providing to trade consumers at the start of the yr, however that can be providing to all their customers to any extent further and step by step within the coming months.





If I do not use my password, then what do I take advantage of?





Relatively than having to keep in mind a password, Microsoft provides the choice to take away it out of your account fully and as an alternative use different, extra safe authentication strategies. Those are:

The Microsoft Authenticator app

Home windows Hi

A bodily safety key

Codes despatched by way of SMS or e-mail.

With any of the ones choices you’ll log in to products and services like Place of business, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Circle of relatives Protection, Xbox One, Xbox Collection, Home windows 10 and 11 and extra. The most simple and maximum entire choice is more than likely to make use of Microsoft Authenticator which is to be had on iOS and Android, along with having an extension for Chrome and being built-in into Microsoft Edge.





If you have already got the app and it’s configured, you’ll input the extra safety settings of your Microsoft account and turn on Account with out passwords. You simply need to apply the stairs indicated in order that your account turns into “passwordless”.

Some older merchandise like Xbox 360, Place of business 2010 or previous, Home windows 8.1 and Home windows 7 don’t reinforce accounts with out passwords.

