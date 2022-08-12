Microsoft accuses Sony of paying studios to keep games out of Game Pass

The purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft is not without debate. The transaction is being analyzed by the different competition agencies, one of them being the Brazilian CADE. Interesting things have been extracted from the statements made in this body by the companies involved, being the most recent the crossing of accusations of Sony and Microsoft.

A few days ago, Sony was against the purchase agreement, arguing that ‘Call of Duty’ is a very important franchise and that it influences users when choosing a console, a position focused on putting on the table the negative that would have make ‘Call of Duty’ an exclusive franchise. And Microsoft has responded harshly.

From Xataka we have contacted Sony and Microsoft to verify the information and know their position and neither of the two companies wanted to make statements.

Microsoft’s accusations against Sony

In the document published by the Brazilian CADE, Microsoft states that “it is not surprising that Sony was the only third party to transmit a public opinion materially different from that of MS/ABK (Microsoft / Activision Blizzard King) and that of third parties regarding the competitive analysis of the transaction”. In other words, that Sony is the only one that has been against the transaction.

Why? Because, for Sony, ‘Call of Duty’ is an important source of income and a difficult franchise to replace. In fact, from Sony they believe that ‘Call of Duty’ is an incentive when buying a console. In a nutshell, what Sony is trying to make clear is that making ‘Call of Duty’ an exclusive franchise available on Game Pass would be a blow to PlayStation.





And this is when Microsoft attacks, claiming that Sony has used exclusivity agreements to strengthen its presence in the industry. Nothing new, since both Microsoft and Sony buy and have studios and exclusive games. However, the juicy thing is that Microsoft accuses Sony of having reached agreements with third parties to ensure the exclusivity of the games.

According to Microsoft, Sony’s position is inconsistent, since it is the result of “the fear of an innovative business model that offers high-quality content at low cost to gamers, threatening a leadership that was forged from a strategy focused on devices and focused on exclusivity throughout long years”. What’s more, according to Microsoft:

“Microsoft’s ability to further expand Game Pass has been hampered by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth. Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.” .

Microsoft says that making the games exclusive would not be profitable





Beyond this crossing of statements, Microsoft has wanted to make it clear that it would not be profitable to make Activision Blizzard games exclusive. According to Microsoft, “as unsurprising as Sony’s criticism of content exclusivity is – given that PlayStation’s entire strategy has been focused on exclusivity over the years – the reality is that the strategy of retaining Activision Blizzard’s games by not distributing them to rival console stores would simply not be profitable for Microsoft.”

This strategy, says the company, “would only be profitable if Activision Blizzard games were able to attract a large enough number of gamers to the Xbox console ecosystemand if Microsoft could get enough revenue from the sale of games to offset the losses from not distributing those games on rival consoles […]. As if that weren’t enough, exclusivity strategies continue to result in title-specific costs.”

“It would only be profitable if Activision Blizzard games were able to attract a large enough number of gamers to the Xbox console ecosystem.”

“These costs, added to the estimated lost sales in paragraph 61 (the first statement in this section), mean that Microsoft couldn’t make up for losses with increased revenue in the Xbox ecosystem as a result of the application of exclusivity. This is especially true considering (i) the “player-centric” strategy – as opposed to “device-centric” – that Microsoft has pioneered with Game Pass, and (ii) the fact that that PlayStation has the most loyal users across generations, with every indication that brand loyalty built up in previous rounds of the ‘console war’ suggests that PlayStation will continue to have a strong position in the market.”

To summarize, Microsoft concludes that “the hypothetical adoption of any content de-catalog strategy it would not be profitable for Microsoft and, even if applied, such strategies would not have any competitive impact, for the reasons described above.”

Neither Microsoft nor Sony have wanted to make statements about it.

Via | FALL