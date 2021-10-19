Microsoft acknowledges new issues of Home windows 11: Explorer slows down the pc and lots of printers can’t be put in

It isn’t even two weeks since Home windows 11 used to be launched, and it already has an entire sequence of recognized issues affecting its efficiency and / or operation on some computer systems.

We already advised you, for instance, about their efficiency problems on computer systems with positive AMD processors, a state of affairs that the cumulative replace of the ultimate Patch Tuesday best made worse. However from Friday till now they’ve joined two different issues to the listing …





Operating again with the efficiency of the Explorer

It seems that Home windows 11 construct 22478, which Microsoft launched a couple of days in the past for participants of the Insider program, fixes a efficiency factor provide within the model of W11 lately to be had to maximum customers.

This downside particularly impacts Record Explorer, and is based totally – consistent with Microsoft – in that the brand new command bar plays an entire sequence of needless calculations when navigating from one folder to every other, once we drag information from between folders or once we navigate between information the use of the keyboard, which sooner or later reasons unexpected slowdowns in program efficiency.

You probably have been affected by this downside and aren’t a member of the Insider program, you must know that there is not any resolution for now instead of proceeding to be afflicted by this downside or the use of another report browser.

The excellent news is, if all is going smartly, perhaps, the cumulative accumulation of the following Patch Tuesday (November 9) will come with the corresponding patch.

It isn’t simply Home windows 10

However that’s not all,you have in mind the numerous issues of printers What has Home windows 10 had in contemporary months? Smartly, consistent with what Microsoft has simply identified, Home windows 11 turns out made up our minds to handle the custom.

And it’s that the corporate has identified the presence of “a number of mistakes” that save you Home windows 11 machines from effectively putting in printers on company networks: no patches to be had for now:

The primary downside impacts PCs that get entry to their printers thru HTTP connections : “When a shopper connects to the server to put in the printer, a listing mismatch happens, inflicting the installer information to be generated incorrectly. Because of this, the drivers won’t obtain.”

The second one downside impacts organizations that looking to set up printers by means of Web Printing Protocol (IPP), no longer having the ability to end the set up (even if Microsoft has no longer printed the place the issue lies).

Even supposing much less critical, there’s a 3rd downside that may reason print servers print the use of best default settings . “This downside is the results of an flawed development of the knowledge report that accommodates the printer houses.”

And in any case, a fourth downside disclosed no longer by way of Microsoft, however by way of the printer producer Brother– A number of of your printer fashions are experiencing issues of Home windows 11 when attached for your pc thru a USB connection. Since on this case the mistake may lie within the Brother drivers, it’s this corporate this is investigating the place the issue lies.

Vía | gHacks & OnMSFT