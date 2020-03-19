General News

Microsoft adds 6 months support for Windows 10 1709 to account for pandemic disruption

March 19, 2020
1 Min Read

Microsoft lately extended the help lifespan of House home windows 10 Endeavor 1709 and House home windows 10 Education 1709 by the use of six months, pushing their retirements to Oct. 13. The distinctive end-of-support date have been mounted as April 14.

Microsoft cited the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, which in merely the U.S. has ranged from giant commerce closings and multi-county lockdowns to a large movement of companies telling white-collar employees to work from home. By way of midday March 19, 171 deaths throughout the U.S. have been attributed to the virus. Globally, deaths approached 10,000.

To study this article in full, please click on on proper right here

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment