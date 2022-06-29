Microsoft adds multiple new gaming features to its Edge browser

It incorporates a home page focused on gaming and improvements in graphic quality for streaming titles.

when we relate Microsoft and video games, Xbox consoles or its star subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, quickly come to mind. But the company is present in many other fields and is not going to miss the opportunity to promote video games in them as well.

It has a home page focused on gamingGood proof of this is the update you have added to your edge browser Recently. This incorporates different novelties related to video games, the first of which is a gaming focused landing page in which we can access information related to our interests, as well as consult guides or future releases.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have personalized information, being able to see the news of the games in the catalog and with permission to direct access to cloud versions of games, something that has also received new features.

We refer to Clarity Boost, an addition that improves the graphic quality of the titles executed in streaming. To use it we must go to the specific option within each game and activate the function manually and, once we do it, we should notice an advance in terms of better image clarity and better definition.

Efficiency mode makes Edge not consume resourcesAlso, Edge has been added a efficiency mode that does not consume resources the fact of keeping the browser open when we are running a game. The goal is that players don’t have to go through the annoying process of closing the browser to play and reopening it when they’re done.

Lastly, Microsoft tells us that the casual and free games section has been updated with new content, available to anyone who has the browser installed on their computer and wants to try them.

As we say, Microsoft wants to bring video games to all possible areas, and that is why it continues to improve the features of Xbox Cloud Gaming, the cloud gaming system included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Similarly, the new Xbox app for Smart TV is now official, which allows you to play directly from the TV.

