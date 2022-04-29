Microsoft already allows you to switch between accounts easily and without logging out: Gmail has been doing it for many years

Through the web we have access to many of Microsoft’s applications. With our account we can use for free several of the tools offered by the company, such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OutLook and more. Nevertheless, if we have more than one account the system can be quite annoyingsince we had to go out and enter our data again.

Microsoft has now announced a way to continue using Microsoft 365 apps with multiple accounts and without having to log out and enter our data. This functionality will be launched globally soon and will gradually reach all users.

Microsoft finally offers an easy account change system in its web apps





Entering our Google accounts is usually quite easy. Simply enter our data and we can use their services. For those who have more than one account, they can add them to be able to switch between accounts without having to log in again. Google also has several protections for it. If it is accessed from an unknown device, we will have to enter our credentials, in addition to also having several double-factor authentication mechanisms.

The behavior of Google accounts is something that we have been experiencing for a long time, however, it has not been until now that we have seen this implementation in Microsoft applications. In this case, the account system will apply for Office web appsWord, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, SharePoint, and the Microsoft 365 admin center.

In the Microsoft blog they have shown how this new system works. To do this, once we have established more than one account, just click the account icon and switch between the available ones in the list.





The drawback of the system is that you cannot have two accounts active at the same time in different apps. In this way, for example, if we have a work account in OutLook and our personal account in Word, we will have to update the OutLook tab to continue using it.

The account exchange system will reach all users sometime between April and Junewith a progressive release.