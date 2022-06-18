Microsoft and Obsidian shook hands over a key factor, and it all revolves around Phil Spencer

Obsidian’s boss, Feargus Urquhart, explains that Spencer’s attitude was an important factor in considering the sale.

As expected, Obsidian Entertainment had a certain presence at the recent Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, an event in which it presented a gameplay of its next Pentiment. In this way, the developer continues to give us new proposals with which to enjoy video games, something that, perhaps, would not have been possible without the help of one of the most important partners of its entire career: Microsoft.

His reputation was of someone who is authentic, doesn’t do nonsense and loves video games.Feargus UrquhartHow was this agreement cooked? While it has been more than 3 years since Obsidian joined the tech conglomerate, studio head, Feargus Urquhart, remember the moment by a simple factor. And it is that, speaking with IGN, the professional explains that he took into account Phil Spencer’s reputation with video games before assessing the sale of the developer.

“I didn’t know Phil Spencer well at the time, I’d probably only talked to him once or twice,” says Obsidian’s boss. “But what’s so interesting about Phil is that he’s, I don’t know. I don’t want to say ‘Persona’ at the end, because he’s Phil Spencer and because he rules every Microsoft game. But now that I know him, and even what I already knew of him before, his reputation was of someone who is authenticdoes not do nonsense and he loves video games. And that’s the truth”.

Although Obsidian was already among the most reputable developers in the sector, with Microsoft it has dedicated itself to continuing to grow with a multitude of titles. At the moment, we know that the studio has projects like Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, the aforementioned Pentiment or Grounded, which is already preparing its final release. Therefore we can expect more news of this group in the coming months, always hand in hand with Xbox.

