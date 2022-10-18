Microsoft announces a massive layoff that affects Xbox and Edge workers and foresees a drop in Windows license sales

It has just been learned that Microsoft is going to lay off almost 1,000 people across the company. This news comes a week after Microsoft announced new hardware and plans in the realm of virtual reality and augmented reality.

Many of the layoffs affect the Xbox and Edge teams, its browser, and also the MSMT division, which is focused on developing next-generation technology. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs which affected less than 1% of employees.

Low sales of Windows for PC

This measure comes after this software giant announce their quarterly results (between July and September) that shows the lowest revenue growth in a quarter of the last five years. Now he says the software maker’s revenue is expected to slow on weak sales of Windows PC licenses.

A Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC that “like all companies, we evaluate our business professionals on a regular basis, and we make structural adjustments accordingly” and that “we will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

In July, Microsoft forecast revenue growth of about 10% in the fiscal first quarter, slower than it has been in more than five years. The company will announce its results on October 25. In 2017 the company already laid off 3,000 people.

It must be remembered that in July, while there was talk of the Mass Resignation or Great Resignation, both of the workers in the United States and in Spain and of the possible causes, the statements of the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, to Reuters, were revealing: technology companies are going to have to pay more to maintain their productive pace. to compete because of the limited number of workers that the tech giants are finding, Microsoft recently increased wages but has also slowed hiring, company officials said.