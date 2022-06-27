Microsoft begins to fire Windows 8.1. It will not matter to (almost) anyone, and you will not even pay for support

Microsoft is getting ready to issue reminders to your users that Windows 8.1 will be out of support on January 10, 2023. The software giant will start sending notifications to existing Windows 8.1 devices next month, as the first reminder before support ends in January 2023. Windows 8.1 is a version of the OS from the software giant Redmond that did not come to fruition at all, but still has users.

The notifications will be similar to the ones Microsoft has used in the past to remind Windows 7 users of end-of-support dates. Microsoft originally ended support for Windows 8 in 2016. However, as 9 was superseded by version 8.1we will have to wait half a year for the predecessor of Windows 10 to continue.

Keep in mind that while Windows 7, which is no longer supported, still has a 13% market share, version 8.1 has only 3.06%.

Remember that when an OS is out of support, the PC can continue to function the same. But as Microsoft has explained throughout its history, those users who remain faithful to this version of their operating system will be “more vulnerable to security risks and viruses”precisely for not receiving the security updates made by Microsoft.

Microsoft will not offer an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 8.1, so companies will not be able to pay for additional security patches and will have to upgrade or accept the risk of running the software without security updates.

The history of Windows 8.1





Windows 8.1 was something of a fix for the reception of Windows 8. Windows 8 had come with a new vision touch-centric for the future of Microsoft, at a time when there was much talk that tablets could eventually replace the PC. With this design, the traditional Redmond desktop and Start button and many PC users rejected it. The operating system that prioritized mobile devices did not fit with what users wanted. Windows 8.1 brought back the Start button.

Despite the improvements of the Windows 8.1 update, the market share of this OS stagnated. The objective of coping with Microsoft’s iPad in the early years of the 2010s led to Microsoft losing many of its loyalists. Windows 10 arrived in 2015 returning to a more classic style and Windows 11 has completely eliminated Live Tiles.

Keep in mind that most Windows 8.1 computers will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11, as Microsoft itself has said, due to the CPU requirements imposed by the firm. “Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements to upgrade to Windows 11, alternatively, Windows 8 and 8.1 compatible PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 purchasing and installing a full version of the software,” Microsoft said in a statement.