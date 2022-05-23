Microsoft brags about Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 upgrade pace, but it’s just playing with the numbers

Microsoft announced at the end of last week the end of the progressive rollout of Windows 11: thus, after several months in which artificial intelligence has dictated how many and which users were offered the upgrade from Windows 11, your new operating system is now ‘available for all compatible devices’. How can we summarize the reception that users have given it?

“People are accepting the Windows 11 upgrade offer at twice the rate we saw with Windows 10“. The author of these statements – made during a conference called ‘The new era of the PC: a conversation about Windows 11’ within the framework of COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2022 – is none other than Panos Panay, the vice president of Microsoft responsible for software and Windows devices.

Let’s remember that Windows 11 was launched —’Insider’ versions aside— last October and, already at the end of January, a few days after Microsoft announced the start of the last phase of the Windows 11 deployment, the company he already claimed to be appreciating a rate of updates that doubled the one witnessed with the direct predecessor of its new operating system.

A month ago, Microsoft’s own CEO, Satya Nadella, puffed out his chest during the company’s quarterly results presentation, announcing that even companies – traditionally reluctant to rapid changes – were adopting Windows 11 at a much higher rate than previous versions of the OS.

But can we believe these figures?

Windows 11 cannot precisely boast against Windows 10

According to a report by the analyst firm AdDuplex and published three weeks before Nadella’s statements, Windows 11 only accounted for (including ‘Insider’ installations in the count) 20% of the market for PCs equipped with some version Windows 1x. A very different study focused solely on the ‘gamer’ market, however, it produced very similar figures: with Windows reaching just 19.66% of the total Windows market (including Windows 7 and 8) in April.

This data and its comparison with that of previous Windows releases allow us to draw some interesting conclusions:

If we compare this Steam data with what Windows 10 showed in March 2016, seven months after its release, we see that by then the predecessor of Windows 11 had already reached almost 37% share market.

From the above it follows that the growth of Windows 11 is being much slower than that of Windows 10 in the same period of time after its release.

Windows 11 also loses to Windows 7: his ‘great-grandfather’ achieved in just one month the percentages that Windows 11 holds after seven months. Of course, Windows 11 can boast of winning the (for many users) disappointing Windows 8, which in the same period of time was only able to reach 11.65%.

Is Microsoft lying to us? No, just choose the headline that interests you

So is Microsoft lying? Is the pace of Windows 11 adoption nowhere near as fast as they claim? You don’t have to: actually, that is not what they have proclaimed. Let’s look again at Panay’s phrase that we collect in the second paragraph of this article:

“People are accepting the Windows 11 upgrade offer at twice the rate we saw with Windows 10.”

Have you noticed the trick? The phrase does not speak to the general level of adoption of Windows 11 within the set of users, but only within a sector of the same: those to whom the AI ​​has been offering said update in recent months, among which are not the millions of users who have computers officially incompatible with Windows 11 (due to CPU model and/or absence of TPM). Let us remember that, at the time of its launch, its minimum hardware requirements made W11 incompatible with more than half of enterprise PCs.