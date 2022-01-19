Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard: Xbox takes Call of Duty for about 70,000 million dollars

The Redmond technology giant confirms one of the largest operations in the video game industry.

After several months of information and employee experiences, we already knew that Activision Blizzard he wasn’t having a good time. The controversy involving Bobby Kotick and his company has seriously tarnished the company’s image, but Microsoft has come out with one of the most important news of recent months: buys Activision Blizzard for about 70,000 million dollars.

Microsoft will become the world’s third largest gaming companyAlthough this information has been advanced by The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft has not taken long to confirm the operation on its website. “This acquisition will accelerate Microsoft’s growth in the gaming business across mobile, PC, consoles and the cloud, and will provide building blocks for the metaverse,” they explain from the company. “When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the third largest gaming company in the world by revenue. , in back of Tencent and Sony“.

You can already imagine what this movement means, but from Microsoft they remind us of some of the franchises that it becomes the owner of: “The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard y Kingsuch as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, to name just a few IPs, as well as global eSports activities through the Major League Gaming“.

The operation comes amid the Activision Blizzard scandalsNo further details have been given about this transaction, although both companies must be fully aware that an earthquake is taking place in the video game sector because of this purchase. Of course, Activision Blizzard has gone through some very shady months after the cases of abuse in its offices became known, a fact that its CEO was aware of. Over the last few weeks, several video game companies and those outside the sector have shown their rejection of Activision Blizzard, something that also includes statements by Phil Spencer. However, the head of Xbox refused to end the relationship between the companies and, as you can see right now, he has given us one of the most relevant news in the sector.

If the operation passes all its procedures, it is expected that it will be closed before June 2023. Until then, the company will remain independent, and that implies the continuity of Bobby Kotick in his position until further notice.

