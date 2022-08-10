Microsoft celebrates the 15th anniversary of OneDrive with a new design: more organization and easy access to your files

OneDrive is turning 15 years old, and Microsoft wanted to celebrate it with a whole string of new features for the cloud storage service. The most notable change is its new designwhich reaches the OneDrive website and will give us a plus of organization.

All OneDrive news has been announced through an entry on the official Microsoft blog. The company states that, although the new design has already been announced, it will not be available see you in a few months.

An aesthetic change that offers more organization

That OneDrive is already 15 years old is another proof that time passes too quickly. Although it is not the service that people trust the most when it comes to safeguarding their files in the cloud, in one way or another we have always had it there, even if it was the last corner to go to at any given time. Microsoft has been one of the companies that has promoted cloud technology the most, and OneDrive has been partly a reflection of this.





While there was nothing too much against OneDrive’s current design, an aesthetic change did not hurt. At least at the organizational level, since its web version is made up only of the list of files that we have saved and a few filters to know what each thing is.

In the new design of the OneDrive menu, called by Microsoft ‘OneDrive Home’, at least we find more marked sections, with differentiated folders, quick access filters, and ultimately, more organizationSomething that I was crying out for.

OneDrive Home will organize our files based on our recent activity, and will allow you to filter by file type for an easier search. While there are several of these filters, OneDrive features dedicated buttons for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF files.

On the left we find a quick access panel in which we can mark document libraries. In addition, to see the latest changes that have been added, it also has a section dedicated to recent activity. Here we can see file changes, edits, assigned tasks, comments and more.

The new design of OneDrive will arrive in the next few months, although Microsoft has not confirmed a specific date. According to the company, they intend to launch it for users who work with the service, and for students.