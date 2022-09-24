Microsoft clarifies if it will launch a white Xbox Series X on the market after being seen in an ad

VGC has contacted the American company and they have been very clear with the answer.

We live in a time where we can get various Nintendo Switch of various colors, on PS5 you can buy cases of other colors, but as far as aesthetic customization Xbox Series X | S there is little. Yesterday in a Logitech ad, a white Xbox Series X could be seen in the background, and the truth is that many users have already dreamed of it being carried out.

We have no plans to release the Xbox Series X console in white at this time.MicrosoftThe VGC medium has contacted Microsoft and a company representative has answered them very clearly. The answer may not appeal to those who wanted the Xbox Series X in white: “The white Xbox Series X console from our partner’s promotional video it is not in production. We have no plans to release Xbox Series X console in white right now“.

Logitech’s announcement yesterday was focused on its new wireless headphones ASTRO A30. In fact, the main product of the video is accompanied by various devices in white. The aspect of Xbox that does have a great customization are your controls thanks to the Xbox Design Lab system where you can design your own controller.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago we were able to see a white Xbox Elite 2 controller, a very nice controller that has a reduced price. PlayStation is currently counting on changing the PS5 skins. As far as Nintendo is concerned, it is worth noting the beautiful design that the special edition of Splatoon 3 has received.

