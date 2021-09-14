Microsoft confirms that Home windows 11 is probably not supported on Apple computer systems with M1 chip

Even supposing answers reminiscent of the preferred Parallels Desktop added enhance for run the brand new Home windows 11 inside macOS, Microsoft does now not plan to make this “a supported situation” formally.

The corporate has showed to The Sign in that during impact, virtualizing Home windows 11 on Macs that use the brand new M1 chips from Apple Silicon isn’t supported, and set up the gadget at once at the {hardware}, both.





Home windows 11 and ARM…





Parallels himself already encountered its first issues a couple of days in the past, model 17 of the virtualization instrument stopped operating correctly and was once appearing {hardware} compatibility error with the Insider builds of the Home windows 11 Dev channel.

Parallels fastened the issue with the 17.0.1 replace, particularly making improvements to compatibility with Home windows 11, no less than for now. Remember the fact that to be able to use the brand new model of Home windows on Mac, it is important to make use of the ARM model, and this isn’t precisely the very best factor on the earth.

Microsoft does now not be offering downloads of Home windows 11 ARM ISOs, as an alternative most effective make a VHDX symbol to be had to customers, and Parallels has its personal directions to make the method as simple as imaginable.

This situation is almost definitely one that has effects on a relatively small area of interest of customers, however it’s yet one more for the checklist of computer systems the place putting in Home windows 11 is probably not imaginable. The gadget this is getting ready to reach without spending a dime on October 5, will accomplish that with out providing enhance to a protracted checklist of {hardware} that has little previously.