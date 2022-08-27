Microsoft confirms that it will not raise the price of its Xbox Series X | S, according to Windows Central

They will remain at their reference prices in various currencies, such as the dollar, the pound sterling and the euro.

The news of the week and possibly of the month has been the increase in the official price of PS5 whose main reason is due to inflation. As soon as it was announced, many eyes have been directed at Microsoft. Now everything has become clear and the Future Xbox Series X|S buyers can celebrate because there will be no official upload as Microsoft has clarified.

A Microsoft representative has indicated that the price of the Xbox Series X | S will not go upIt has been through the Windows Central medium that a Microsoft representative has made it clear to them that they will not raise the price of the Xbox Series X | S. They will remain at their reference prices in various currencies, such as the dollar, the pound sterling and the euro. In the case of Japan, Microsoft has not clarified whether it will raise the price despite the yen weakness.

The statement from the Microsoft spokesperson to Windows Central was as follows: “We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our suggested retail price for Xbox Series S is still $299 (250 pounds, 300 euros) and the Xbox Series X is $499 (450 pounds, 500 euros)“. In addition, VGC assures that Microsoft has assured them that the price of your Xbox will remain in the United Kingdom as usual.

The medium related to Microsoft points out that is not an absolute guarantee, but in the short term they do not intend to carry out the same move that Sony has made. As a celebration, Xbox Series X has received stock today on Amazon while there are usually always units of the Series S and it is even very common to see it below its official price (300 euros), it is currently at 275 euros.

