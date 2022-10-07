Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 reduces the performance of your games: this is the solution to play much better

A few days ago, we saw how Windows 11 received a new update that promised to solve many bugs and add new features. But with the passing of days it has been found that this video games have been claimed as a victim by reducing their performance, especially if you have an Nvidia graphics card in your computer.

This is not a failure that is circulating through the networks as speculation, but rather has been acknowledged by Microsoft in an entry on their support page. In addition, they have gone into detail that the conflict lies precisely in one of the security features of Windows 11, the integrity of the code protected by HVCI, and even the VMP virtual machine platform.

The 25 hardest games in history

Windows 11’s problem with video games

These protective features always try to protect the integrity of the computer’s memory against certain attacks that try to inject malicious code on the computer itself. But although this is wonderful, this security system is directly intervening in the performance of the games when it comes to configuring and installing them.

On the Microsoft support website itself, it has been detailed that it is possible to take measures to improve the performance of video games after this update. But the solution is to disable these security measures, making your Windows 11 computer vulnerable to the main attacks that try to infect your computer with malicious code.

Disable memory integrity

The first method to do to improve performance is disable memory integrity which comes on by default with the arrival of Windows 11. In order to deactivate it, the following steps will have to be carried out:

Open Settings. Scroll down to Privacy and Security. Select specifically windows security. Open Windows Security. click on Core insulation details in the section dedicated to core insulation.





Disables the memory integrity option.





It is always important that when you are not playing or do not notice this drop in gaming performance, keep it always active to stay protected.

Stop the virtual machine platform

On a second point, it is also important disable virtual machine platform which is something simple. Simply, you will have to follow the following steps:

In the Windows search engine type Windows features. In the list of results click on Turn Windows features on or off. Uncheck the box if it is activated in the option virtual machine platform as can be seen in the following image.





As in the previous case, it is important that this option is active as long as you are not playing or do not report any type of performance drop in games. Although, we hope that in the coming weeks a new update or patch will be released in which this conflict can be resolved.