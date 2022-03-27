Microsoft continues to mutilate the taskbar in Windows 11: you will not be able to reorder the icons in the system tray

The new Windows 11 has been very bad for the taskbar. The objective was to make it better starting from scratch, but what this has left us is a bar that has fewer features than the one in 1990s versions of Windows.

With the launch of the system we lost things like being able to change its position, you can no longer drag a file to a program’s icon to open it easily, or drag an icon to anchor it; you can’t use the view that doesn’t “merge labels” into icons like in Windows XP, and right clicking on the bar no longer shows options except go to Settings. The worst is It seems that they have not finished removing functions.

System tray icons also lose functionality



You will no longer be able to rearrange these icons simply by dragging and dropping

The new downgrade What the bar has suffered from is that you can no longer drag and rearrange the icons in the system tray, or as they have called it in Windows 11: taskbar corner icons. These are the same old Windows 10 notification area icons.

Since time immemorial it is possible to drag these icons and rearrange them. As well it is possible to choose from the Settings which icons we want to be always visible and which ones to hide behind a pop-up menu.

To show that pop-up menu, click on the small arrow on the taskbar, and by dragging and dropping icons we can put them in and out of the menu at will. Well in the latest Insider build 22563 of Windows 11, none of this is possible anymore.



Issue reported in the Microsoft Feedback Center

The problem has been reported in the Opinion Center and Microsoft has responded by confirming that they will no longer support these features.. The reason: optimizations for tablets…

We’ll continue to look at this feedback, but with the updates we’ve made to the new tablet-optimized taskbar in build 22563, we no longer support dragging icons into the systray or between the systray and the icon dropdown hidden. Instead, you should use the Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Corner Overflow section.

Basically, the taskbar is losing more features in favor of a supposed optimization for tablets. It is something that is a bit (or quite) incomprehensible, and that Microsoft has basically made official by responding in this way. From the Windows 11 subreddit they are sharing a link to the comment in the Opinion Center so that everyone who is not happy with the decision vote to bring the feature back. At the moment it only has 650 votes, but it could have many more if more people find out.

Microsoft says that it is working on returning some of the functions that have been removed from the taskbar in Windows 11, an example of this is that in Insider versions you can drag and drop folders files in an app that is pinned to the bar, however, this would not be seen until the next version of Windows 11 which is expected in fall 2022.