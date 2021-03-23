Microsoft could be in negotiations to buy Discord for more than 10 billion dollars

Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord, the game-focused chat software, for more than $ 10 billion, according to information provided by Bloomberg.

These negotiations appear to be in the early stages as there is no imminent agreement on the horizon. In addition, another source has commented that Discord is more likely to go public than to be sold in an operation of these characteristics.

Although Microsoft is one of the big suitors, it seems that Discord is also in talks with Epic Games and Amazon.

VentureBeat was the first outlet to report that Discord, the company with approximately 140 million monthly users and which recently raised $ 100 million at a valuation of $ 7 billion, was exploring a sale worth more than $ 10 billion. .

It is said that Discord has approached Microsoft to measure interest in a possible sale and that Xbox Director Phil Spencer has been a part of these conversations. While it is pure speculation, it is important to consider how beneficial having a service like Discord could be for the future of communication on the Xbox platform.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Xbox and Discord have worked together, as Xbox users have had the opportunity to link their Discord accounts on the company’s gaming services in the past.

This acquisition, if it occurs, would reinforce Microsoft’s ongoing plans to make games accessible to everyone. Their strategy focuses on offering their games, especially via Xbox Game Pass, on consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, and having Discord integration could make communication across all of these platforms a much smoother process.

Owning Discord would only strengthen the value of the Xbox brand, which recently completed its $ 7.5 billion acquisition by ZeniMax Media, the parent company of developers like Bethesda, Arkane, id Software and more.