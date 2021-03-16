Microsoft could show Age of Empires 4 next April

At the end of last year 2020, it was confirmed that Age of Empires 4 it was already a fully playable title. And this was not a rumor, but an official confirmation from Age of Empires General Manager Shannon Loftis. Why do we remember it? Basically because new reports place Microsoft’s game in a hypothetical official event for next April.

Apparently, those of Redmond could show the game through an event (focused precisely on AoE IV), which would be held on April 10. Also, this would be officially announced very soon. And as you will see below, the source is quite reliable.

The information, which has been echoed by Gamingbolt, has come through a video recently uploaded by Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat. Obviously, we cannot take anything for granted, but it is true that in the past, Grubb has already nailed it with information of this type. Also, from what Shannon Loftis said recently, it would make all the sense in the world.

On the other hand, the information is also aligned with the fact that Microsoft is preparing several events that lead to its plans for E3. Information that has also been supported by different sources in recent months.

What would you expect in case the event becomes a reality? Most likely, Age of Empires 4 would already receive a release date. Although, at the moment, it is difficult to know if it would be an express launch, or if it would still take several months to test it.

In any case, Grubb’s words are really interesting: “If you are a fan of Age of Empires, I would be thrilled.”he commented on his video. Whatever happens, the so-called event is very likely to come with an in-depth look at the game’s gameplay. Of course, we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.