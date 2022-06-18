Microsoft Defender extends to Android, iOS, and macOS. But you will have to pay to use it

Nowadays, it can be essential to have a good antivirus installed both on your computer and on your mobile to have the safest possible experience. This is the philosophy of Microsoft, which has decided to launch the Defender app on Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and also on Android. Until now, it was something that was integrated into the Microsoft operating system, but now it comes in app format to Windows and also the rest of systems.

Through the Microsoft website you can already find an independent application for make use of the antivirus outside of Windows. This is integrated into the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription.

An application that has limitations

The only problem that can arise with this antivirus is the limitations imposed by the operating system itself where they are installed. In this case, the installation in iOS or iPadOS can be highlighted where no virus protection as such. The only thing it offers, at the moment, is the web phishing protection as well as a window with a summary of protection on other devices that are connected to the same account.

This does not happen on Android, where Microsoft has been able to integrate antivirus protection and internal analysis to detect malicious applications. In addition, also will allow you to monitor the links that are used to offer the best protection against web phishing.





In the case of Windows you will want completely replace the integrated security tool in the configuration that receives this same name. The problem with this is that it did not show information accessible to users as it happens in the rest of the antivirus. In this way, with your own application you will have access to an interface dedicated to guaranteeing that a user has access to the information from his antivirus at all times.

From Microsoft they assure that this is just the beginning. In this way, it is about thinking that in the future the company will integrate new functionalities in this tool. Among these you can find identity theft or secure online connection to be able to have all the necessary protections in a single dashboard.