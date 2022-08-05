Microsoft Defender will better counter ransomware threats after its latest update

Ransomware problems are, without a doubt, a constant threat to any user, and especially to companies, which due to carelessness can view all your hijacked data in minutes, and having to pay a ransom for it. That is why antiviruses on the market today have wanted to strengthen themselves with regard to this threat, and Windows Defender has not wanted to be left behind.

The company wanted to give rise to these improvements with the new builds you released today through the Beta Channel (22621.450 and 22622.450). These strongly promise to improve the detection and interception of what Redmond calls advanced cybersecurity attacks.

Microsoft Defender, a highly recommended antivirus for Windows

In this case, Microsoft did not want to give too many details in this regard, limiting itself to detailing that the software has been improved to intercept ransomware and also really advanced attacks without going into detail about exactly what attack. Brandon LeBranc, Senior Programmer at Microsoft, was limited to detailing that he could only talk about what was written in the blog post.





In addition to this security improvement, these new builds have also added improvements when it comes to compressing a file regardless of its size. And with regard to Microsoft Edge, now it has opted for fix error 0x80070026 in Microsoft Edge when files are being copied to the network drive.

In the case of Android, some relevant improvements have also been launched, since we must remember that Microsoft Defender is available through the Play Store. Now I know add input support for applications like gamesimproving network and reliability updates.

But the really interesting thing is that without a doubt Windows Defender right now can continue on its path of be a recognized and recommended antivirus for many users. On many occasions we always forget about this tool, and we choose to install software externally from other developers, when this native tool works really well, sneaking into the rankings of the best antivirus for Windows.

Source | microsoft