Microsoft defends its purchase claiming that Activision Blizzard games have nothing “unique”

The company believes that Activision Blizzard titles are not “must haves”.

Although several months have passed since it was announced, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard continues to generate a lot of talk in the industry. This movement, which resulted in a transaction of $68.7 billionhas drawn the attention of regulatory bodies of the market that have yet to give their approval to the operation.

There is nothing unique about video games developed and distributed by Activision BlizzardMicrosoftAlthough there are not a few entities that raise an eyebrow at the acquisition, we have to move to New Zealand to find out some of the reasons that Microsoft provides for not interrupting the purchase: “Regarding Activision Blizzard video games, there is nothing unique about video games developed and distributed by Activision Blizzard that are a ‘must have’ for rival PC and console publishers that may give rise to greater concern,” reads a document filed with the Trade Acquisitions and Business Licensing Commission (via Twisted Voxel).

At the end of the day, it is important to remember that the purchase of Activision Blizzard means that Microsoft pockets franchises as important as Overwatch o Call of Duty, the latter being the one that has generated the most debates on the network. In this sense, Microsoft calmed the community saying that installments of Call of Duty will continue to be released on PlayStation beyond the agreements signed.

Although Microsoft claims that the absence of these sagas on other platforms is not a big problem for distributors, Sony has a very different opinion. And it is that, according to its statements before the Brazilian regulatory commission, the Japanese company believes that the Call of Duty saga has no rival and your presence is so important that influences purchase choice of the users.

3D Games Discord

More about: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Purchase of studios.