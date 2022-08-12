Microsoft denies that Elden Ring and GTA 5 are coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, according to Eurogamer

It was simply a bug that has now been fixed after it was displayed by mistake in the app.

It’s a given that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be hosting a lot of games over the next few months for us to play. via streaming. However, yesterday various listings appeared by mistake important titles that hinted that they could be played through the cloud.

Elden Ring, GTA 5 and Soul Hackers 2 no longer appear on Xbox Cloud GamingThese games are about GTA 5, Elden Ring y Soul Hackers 2. And user of Twitter picked up yesterday that these were listed on the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website, but Microsoft has denied that they will arrive, a spokesperson told Eurogamer. It was speculated that it was one of the Gamescom announcements, but we have already seen that this is not the case because Xbox has already shared the games that we will see at the event.

The spokesperson reveals the following to Eurogamer: “We are aware of a bug that incorrectly displayed some titles as available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We have deployed a solution and that is already updated,” the representative clarifies.

Titles can no longer be found in the Xbox Cloud Gaming app, so this bug has now been fixed. What is certain that we will have at Gamescom are games like Lies of P, Grounded o Pentiment among many others. As far as Elden Ring is concerned, it has been updated to version 1.06 to encourage us to play alone.

