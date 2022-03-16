Microsoft does not forget about new features for Windows 10: the company redesigns the search box and more

Although it seems that Microsoft is focused on solving all the problems of Windows 11, the truth is that both operating systems are in a state of coexistence, offering new features and news with each update. Last month we could already see one of the most important updates of Windows, and now other functions arrive that will try to improve our experience with searches.

From Microsoft they have given a facelift to the search interface in Windows 10 and 11, with a change in design and additional functions. These changes are currently in the Dev Channel and Release Preview ring, meaning that shortly all users will be able to see all these news.

A more complete and personalized search box





After these changes, in the search interface We will now see moments and recommendations based on our searches or in the behavior of our Microsoft account. In addition, this corner of the system will be filled with illustrations, trends, and other topics, giving you a preview of what’s happening on the Internet.

The content offered in the search bar will change throughout the day. Microsoft wants to empower users to discover new content more easily. This has nothing to do with the news panel, which will work independently and will not be integrated into the search bar (thank goodness).

Regarding the functions focused on companies, in case we belong to an organization, Windows Search will also highlight some topics from our company. The idea of ​​the searches is to offer content both internationally and from our region.

The search bar will also continue to offer a list of the last open applications and files, so as not to lose track of what we were doing. In addition, we will also have a space where we will see the last visited websites.

Although all these functions depend on our personal information, Microsoft has commented that users have full control of what appears in the search box, being able to even deactivate the highlights and return to the classic interface. To do this, simply go to Settings> Privacy and security> Search settings and deactivate the option ‘Show featured searches’. As we have mentioned, all these changes will come to both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

More information | Windows