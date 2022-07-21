Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox have incorporated ‘quick actions’ bars on an experimental basis: this is how you can activate them

The development versions of two of the main browsers on the market (Microsoft Edge Canary y Mozilla Firefox Nightly) han incorporadojust a few hours apart, very similar features that could easily end up being implemented within a few weeks in the stable versions of both applications.





concretely, these additions are ‘command bars’ that make it easy to perform quick actions without the need to enter the configuration section of each browser, or navigate between menus. And, in both cases, these functionalities are disabled by default and we must follow a procedure to be able to test them.

Mozilla Firefox Nightly: Quick Actions

The new functionality of the Mozilla browser is called, only, “Quick Actions”and the command bar is not such, but converts the pre-existing address bar (where URLs are shown) in a space where we can enter text commands that run other browser functions, such as “View Source”.



Actually, it is a functionality very similar to that incorporated into Google Chrome in 2020, which, however, ended up being quietly suppressed in later versions of the Google browser.

However, in Firefox, unlike Chrome, no need to start typing the first letters of the command for suggestions to be shown to us, it is enough that the address bar is activated (for example, when we click on it).

In any case, even if you are a Mozilla Firefox Nightly user, don’t rush to try this yet. As is often the case with these experimental features, they are released progressively, to an increasing percentage of users, often starting with US users. As far as we know, not even all of them have access to this new feature yet.

But, if you want to be sure (or if you read us from the land of Gates, Jobs and co.), you just have to access about:configand search for (and proceed to set to ‘true’) the following elements: ‘browser.urlbar.quickactions.enabled‘ y ‘browser.urlbar.shortcuts.quickactions‘. Those who have done it, affirm that for now the following commands are shown by default as suggestions: Clear History, Open Downloads, Update Nightly, Restart Nightlyy open settings.

MS Edge Canary: DevTools Command Palette

If, on the other hand, you are a Microsoft browser user, you will be interested to know that Edge Canary, from its version 105it also allows you to enable the execution of commands from an interface box… although, unlike the old Chrome and the current Firefox, said bar does not coincide with the address bar, but is a launcher that is activated ex profeso (pressing Control + Shift + Space) and overlays the browser window. Something in imitation of the VS Code command palette.

Microsoft has baptized this tool as ‘DevTools Command Palette’ (see the image at the top of the article), although not all the commands it shows are related to web development. In fact, it also allows you to open a new inPrivate window, delete browsing data, change the user profile or print the page. Of course, if the user write the ‘>’ symbol, all the suggestions that are shown will be development related.





As in the case of Firefox, this edge tool is also not enabled by defaultbut just go to ‘edge://flags/#edge-devtools-command-palette’ and activate it from there so that, once the browser is restarted, we can use the DevTools Command Palette using the keyboard shortcut that we mentioned before.

